‘Growing Pains’ Actress Passes Away as Tributes Pour In

Actress Betty McGuire, known for roles in TV series such as “Growing Pains” and “Murphy Brown” and for appearing in Broadway shows such as “Oh, Captain,” has died at 100. Now, following her death, many are paying tribute to her legacy with heartfelt social media posts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McGuire passed away of natural causes on October 8. At the time, the legendary actress was at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Her death was confirmed to the outlet by a close family friend, Keith Gerchak.

Betty McGuire Appeared in Nearly 50 Roles

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, McGuire began her Broadway career in the original stage production of “Plain and Fancy,” which opened in January 1955. She later appeared in two additional Broadway productions, “Happy Hunting” and “Oh, Captain.”

After Broadway, McGuire made a foray into television, first appearing on “The Dorris Day Show” in 19723. Her stint on the iconic series lasted for two episodes. Next, she appeared in “Switchblade Sisters” in 1975. Other notable roles from this early period of her on-screen career include “Columbo,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Up in Smoke,” and “Little House on the Prairie.”

McGuire’s career in the 1980s included more guest-starring roles in beloved series such as “Hill Street Blues,” “Matlock,” and “Moonlighting.” Regarding the role she’s best known for, Kate Malone from “Growing Pains,” she began appearing in 1986. From then to 1991, McGuire appeared in 12 episodes of the series.

Other notable on-screen appearances include “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Wishmaster,” “ER,” and “7th Heaven.” Her final role came in 2009 with “Play the Game.”

Fans Are Paying Tribute to the ‘Growing Pains’ Actress

McGuire appeared in many beloved roles throughout her stage and on-screen career. Because of this, the late actress is receiving an outpouring of tributes on social media.

One person said, “Farewell (with 100 years) to Betty McGuire, a true star of Broadway musicals whom many will remember playing the mother of Joanna Kerns’s character in the TV comedy GROWING PAINS. She also appeared in several episodes of FALCON CREST.”

Someone else said, “A century of life, decades of characters, and more than one generation with a reason to remember her. Rest in peace, Betty McGuire.”

Another social media user payed tribute to her legacy by listing their favorite roles. They said, “R.I.P Betty McGuire (100) Mrs Hoffman in Matlock, Charlies Angels Secretary, Dellas in Columbo, Pearl Adams: CSI: Miami, DS9: Vayna: Skyreean refugee leader who wanted to settle on Bajor, Growing Pains: Kate Malone.”

A Facebook user wrote, “Holy smokes!!! I do not, I was just looking her up after watching episodes of growing pains that she was in wondering if she was still alive. This was just last week. So sad, God bless her.” Someone else noted, “She was so funny on “Growing Pains.” Rest in Peace.”

Lastly, a different Facebook user said, “What an incredible life she must have lived. Loved her on “Growing Pains,” and I hope she rests well. Thanks for the laughs, Betty.”