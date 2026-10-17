Sharon Osbourne Bravely Opens Up About a Failed Cosmetic Surgery & How It Left a Permanent Dent

Sharon Osbourne has lived most of her life in the public eye, and fans love her because of her openness and honesty. She rarely avoids topics, and she seldom holds back. Most recently, she revealed that she had a cosmetic surgery that went horribly wrong.

Sharon Osbourne Discusses Failed Cosmetic Procedure

In an appearance on “The Osbournes” podcast alongside her son, Jack Osbourne, Sharon revealed that she has a permanent indentation just above her mouth from an earlier cosmetic procedure. “I have an indentation left from it here, all the way down here,” she said, the Daily Mail reports. “I think the surgeon left it to his mate to do,” she added. “I think he took a phone call and then his mate was all, tap in.”

She continued, “You go, and you complain, and you go there. And then he starts injecting, and you go, ‘What is in this that you’re injecting me with?’” She reflected on the surgeon being nonchalant about what he was doing, saying, “Don’t worry, it’s my special concoction. It’ll work!’ Well, actually, it didn’t (expletive) work. I’ve got a dent!”

Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Actor’s Unkind Remark

Sharon is 74 and was thrust into the spotlight when she started dating Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. The late musician died on July 22, 2025. He was 76. In the decades that Sharon has been in the public eye, she has won over fans because of her wit and charm. She has also been brutally honest.

She got a facelift in 2021, the Daily Mail reports. She discussed it on the podcast, noting that she initially went ahead because a “hugely famous actor” had made a remark about her appearance years earlier. “He goes, ‘But you know what? I couldn’t believe that Ozzy married somebody that looks like a Fraulein,’” she recalled of the painful remark.

“I knew exactly what he was saying,” she said. “And I wanted to grab him by the throat and say, you (expletive) and headbutt him. But I thought it wouldn’t go down well. So I just ignored it.” Although she did not react, the comment deeply hurt her, and she kept thinking about it. Sharon admitted something like this “affects you mentally.”

She continued, “Unless you’re unhappy with your body or your face, other people don’t realize what it’s like to walk around in our bodies having that face that every time you look in a mirror, you don’t like it. And it bothers you and how insecure it makes you feel. From the minute you’re born, people are mean about you, and you feel uncomfortable in the body that you have.”

Fans Praise Sharon Osbourne

Fans praised Sharon in the comment section of the podcast video posted on YouTube. “It’s more fun when Sharon is on to watch,” a fan wrote. “Sharon- you’re more than a face. You’re incredibly strong and beautiful on the inside and always remember that. Ozzy left a huge legacy, but Sharon enabled that and brought a wonderful family into the world,” another person shared.

“Sharon you’re a goldmine of knowledge, experience and interesting insights. Natural, relatable and so fun to listen to! I wish you appeared more often,” a third fan shared.