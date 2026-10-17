Florence Pugh Apologizes to Jenna Ortega After Nearly Injuring Her with Puffy Dress on Red Carpet

Florence Pugh and Jenna Ortega accidentally bumped into each other on the red carpet. The actresses were at the premiere of “Klara and the Sun” when an intended hug went wrong. Pugh, 30, is not part of the Taika Waititi-directed film’s cast, but showed up to support Ortega, 24.

The moment happened in the presence of Ortega’s castmate Amy Adams, 52, as a wholesome embrace nearly turned to disaster.

The “Klara and the Sun” premiere was covered by MTV UK. The outlet captured the would-be catastrophe and uploaded the moment on Instagram. Ortega’s near-injury was a result of Pugh’s dress, which also captured most of the red carpet attention.

Florence Pugh’s Dress Poked Jenna Ortega In The Eye

Florence Pugh wore a scene-stealing dress that made her the star of the red carpet. The actress was in attendance purely to support her fellow actress. However, her pastel blue Rodarte gown was difficult to ignore.

Pugh wore the gown with embroidered floral details, featuring wing-like sculptural shoulders and sleeves. The sheer fabric contributed to the head-turning quality of the dress. The 30-year-old commanded the red carpet and owned her dress with poise.

It was Pugh’s puffy sleeves that did the damage to Ortega’s eyes. While reaching for a hug, Pugh’s right shoulder sleeve bumped into Ortega’s eye. The puffy aspect of the fabric was such that it pointed straight upwards. Pugh was unaware of just how much it stuck out, only realizing the mishap as it happened.

“Oh, my god. I just bumped you in the face; I’m so sorry!” Pugh instantly grabbed Ortega’s face when her dress poked the latter’s eye. “How are you doing?”

Ortega, for her part, graciously accepted Pugh’s mistake. The “Thunderbolts*” actress then turned her attention to greet Amy Adams. The latter stars alongside Ortega in “Klara and the Sun” and welcomed Pugh in return.

Florence Pugh Walked The Red Carpet Alongside Jenna Ortega And Amy Adams

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Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams were at the premiere to promote “Klara and the Sun.” The actresses were accompanied by producer Rachel Forman. Florence Pugh’s appearance brought significant attention, but the A-list star was there for support.

Although Pugh’s sheer number garnered the most interest, Adams and Ortega were similarly glowing.

Adams wore a black floor-length gown with a white off-the-shoulder neckline. The fabric was draped across her shoulders to create a contrast with the sleek dress.

Ortega went with one color scheme for her look. The 24-year-old wore a gold-yellow satin gown with a black floral pattern across the front. Her sleeveless dress came with a rounded neckline and softly draped fabric to give it a silky appearance. The actresses stood arm in arm with each other and Forman as they posed for the cameras.

Pugh is celebrating the success of her series “East of Eden.” The actress has had a stellar year, with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” setting records. Similarly, “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three are expected to match or potentially surpass the film’s performance.

Ortega’s year includes “Klara and the Sun,” followed by the dark comedy thriller “The Gallerist.” Adams led “At the Sea” at the beginning of the year, and will next be seen in “Star Wars: Starfighter.”