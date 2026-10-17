‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar, 84, Gets Real About Aging After Recent Injury

Joy Behar is a veteran in the entertainment industry and beloved for her long-standing role as co-host on “The View.” Fans have missed having her on the show after she dislocated her shoulder backstage in late September. In an interview with Vulture, published on October 16, Behar discussed the struggles of aging and how she feels about her appearance.

Joy Behar Admits She Doesn’t Feel Her Age

Behar is beloved for her comedic wit, and she delivered some memorable statements in her interview. She also revealed that at 84, she has no intention of retiring and that her mind is still incredibly sharp. “It’s a pain in the (expletive) to be old,” she told Vulture. “I’m 84, but I have the brain of a 30-year-old and sometimes a 10-year-old, plus I look pretty good because I have Italian skin.”



She continued, “It’s a habit, almost, returning every season. It’s like school. You wouldn’t say to Picasso to stop painting. You can’t tell me to quit being funny.”

Behar’s fall happened in late September, and on an October 1 appearance on “The View,” Sunny Hostin revealed why she was absent. “Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder,” Hostin said, adding that she was “recovering and will be back soon.” At the time, fans flooded the YouTube video of the episode with their thoughts, wishing Behar a speedy recovery. The comments offered a glimpse into how loved Behar is, which is not surprising since, in addition to her talents, she has been on television for decades.

Joy Behar Reveals Health Struggles

In a September interview with People, Behar celebrated Season 30 of “The View,” which premiered in 1997. “It’s amazing! I’ve been on longer than Regis and longer than the Jolly Green Giant!” she said. She added, “I feel old, really old. I know I don’t look old, but I am.”

Age and health are not topics that Behar has shied away from. She has been open with fans about how she feels, including her health struggles. In July, she discussed how she had been struggling with dizzy spells. “I walk, and I’m dizzy. Has anyone noticed, I walk like I’m drunk? I’m not drinking. I don’t drink,” she said, USA Today reports. “Between the Botox, the Ozempic and the acupuncture, I’m, like, full of needles, more than a drug addict.”

Getty Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farrah Griffin attend the 2026 Disney Upfront event



Fans are fascinated with Behar’s age, and she has embraced the attention. “My age is all over the internet now, so I don’t give a (expletive) anymore that I’m 80 freakin’ years old,” she said in an episode of “The View” in August 2023, The Sun reports.

On the episode, Behar’s co-hosts said people are obsessed with her age because she looks so good. They joked about her aging tricks, including marrying a younger man, to which Behar replied, “That’s one of the tricks. The other trick is sunscreen… it’s the fountain of youth. Do not go in the sun, trust me on this one.”