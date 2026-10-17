Hilary Swank Bravely Defends Pregnancy at Age 52 in Emotional Drew Barrymore Interview – ‘It’s Just Devastation’

Hilary Swank is standing by her pregnancy. The two-time Oscar winner, an expecting mother at the age of 52, opened up to Drew Barrymore, 50. Swank addressed the backlash she’s received to the news and bravely stood by her decision to have another child. Barrymore and Swank had an honest conversation about societal expectations for women once they reach a certain age.

Swank’s appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” became emotional for both herself and the host. The conversation visibly brought Swank to tears, as she spoke of the “devastation” of losing her father. The interview not only encouraged talks about womanhood in modern society, but also about respecting a woman’s decisions regardless of their age.

Hilary Swank Reveals Criticism She Received For Being An Older Mother

Hilary Swank talked about being criticized for her pregnancy on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” In a preview of the interview expected to be released on Tuesday, Swank acknowledged the backlash that has come her way. At 52, the Oscar winner said she was called out for having a child too late.

Swank compared her pregnancy to many men who have had the luxury of becoming fathers even in their eighties. The actress questioned why a woman has to answer questions regarding her choices while society normalizes the same behavior for men. Swank was particularly surprised by a certain comment because it came from a woman.

The “Million Dollar Baby” star said that criticism was because of her age. The commenter wasn’t pleased about Swank becoming a mother when she might not be there for her children in their older years. However, Swank defended herself, revealing how she felt when she lost her father.

Hilary Swank Talked About How The Pain Of Losing Her Father Shaped Her Decision

Hilary Swank felt she needed to publicly address the notion that women should conform to a certain lifestyle. The actress doesn’t think she should let go of the possibility of having children just because she’s 52. Her pregnancy, combined with one specific comment, led Swank to remember her father.

“There’s one story that I found really interesting,” she said in “The Drew Barrymore Show” interview. “And I think I was attracted to this particular story because this one woman said, ‘How dare you? You’re too old, and you won’t be old enough when your kids are older.'”

The Oscar winner was in her twenties when her father passed away. Swank said he was the person she was closest to. She recalled the pain of losing him at a relatively young age. However, Swank thought about how much she cherished the time she had with her father.

According to the “Million Dollar Baby” star, she wants the same relationship with her children. The 52-year-old told Drew Barrymore that she feels it’s better to experience the love of a parent, no matter how brief, than not experience it at all.

“I thought to myself, ‘I would rather be born and have that person who was my favorite person and experience that than not at all,'” Swank added. “You know what I’m saying? So, that’s how I took what she was saying.”