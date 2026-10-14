Hilary Swank Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Third Child at 52

Hilary Swank has another major role coming, but this time it will unfold far from a movie set. The two-time Oscar winner revealed she is expecting her third child with her husband, Philip Schneider, sharing the happy news three years after the couple welcomed twins, Aya and Ohm.

Swank, 52, announced it Wednesday, October 14, in a playful Instagram video featuring her entire family. The actress playfully revealed that her third baby is due in December.

Hilary Swank reveals pregnancy in family video

The video showed Swank, Schneider and their children dancing in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies.

The “P.S I Love You’ star then revealed the surprise.

Her glowing stick figure included a visible baby bump with a much smaller figure inside.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼,” she captioned the clip.

The announcement marks another big family milestone for the “Million Dollar Baby” star, who has previously spoken warmly about becoming a parent later in life.

Swank welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in 2023

Swank and Schneider welcomed Aya and Ohm in April 2023, making the actress a first-time mother at 48. Since then, she has largely kept the twins out of the spotlight, occasionally sharing glimpses of family life.

Swank spoke with People about her advocacy for California Bill AB 1901, legislation that seeks greater transparency about the ingredients used in diapers.

She said her current stage of life has allowed her to give motherhood the time and attention she wants.

“It just worked out that I had babies this much later in life,” she said. “It wasn’t that I didn’t want them earlier. There were a lot of things that kept that from happening, and so I can really take time to be with them.”

Hilary Swank says she can be ‘so present’ with her children

For Swank, becoming a mother later was not something she carefully mapped out.

Instead, she said the timing ultimately gave her the chance to be more present with Aya and Ohm after decades of building her acting career.

“I feel like I get a lot of Mother’s Days other than actual Mother’s Day because of being able to be so present with them,” she said.

Swank has also described herself as being in a “really blessed position” to structure her life around her children.

Her career was already firmly established before motherhood. Swank won Academy Awards for her performances in “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby,” becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable dramatic actresses.

The pregnancy announcement comes as Swank prepares for another professional milestone.

She joined “Yellowjackets” as adult Melissa during Season 3 and is confirmed to return for the thriller’s fourth and final season. Paramount+ has set the season premiere for Friday, November 20.

For now, however, Swank’s biggest upcoming “project” is the one she teased herself.

Her newest family member is expected to arrive in December.