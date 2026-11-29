Larry Birkhead is giving Anna Nicole Smith’s fans a special look at a happy moment from her life as he remembers the late model on what would have been her 59th birthday.

The photographer and real estate investor, 53, marked the occasion Saturday, Nov. 28, with a heartfelt Instagram tribute and a video he said had never been shared publicly. Birkhead also thanked the people who continue to remember Smith nearly 20 years after her death.

All About the Sweet Video

“Happy Birthday, Anna. ❤️,” he began his caption.

He went on to recognize the lasting connection fans have with Smith and said their support means a great deal to him and their daughter, Dannielynn.

“And in a way, I feel like today belongs to all of you who still love her too,” he continued. “The love you continue to show Anna all these years later is something Dannielynn and I really appreciate. Thank you for remembering her, sharing your stories, laughing at the memories and helping keep her spirit alive.”

Birkhead then explained why he decided to share the footage for her birthday.

“So for her birthday, I thought I’d share a little present with all of you — something that hasn’t been seen before,” he wrote.

The clip shows Smith wearing a yellow dress and heels as she laughs and smiles alongside Birkhead in a crowded room. The pair appear to be enjoying themselves while posing for photographs. Birkhead paired the video with the song “Yellow” by Lachuné.

He also offered a description of the moment, remembering Smith’s playful personality.

“Anna looking beautiful in yellow, all of us being completely ridiculous and just having fun,” he wrote. “It’s one of those spontaneous moments caught on video that takes you right back to that time — just Anna being Anna 💛.”

He ended the tribute with another birthday message and a suggestion for those who wanted to honor her memory.

“Happy birthday, Anna. To honor her, go out do something spontaneous, but don’t do anything Anna wouldn’t do! 💛 🎂,” he wrote.

Fans Loved the Post

Fans responded to the post with messages celebrating Smith and thanking Birkhead for sharing the personal footage. Some also reflected on following the former couple’s relationship and the custody battle surrounding their daughter.

“Y’all’s love story is precious. I followed your custody battle and rooted for you. Thank God you got DannieLynn,” one person commented.

Another fan recalled how much Smith meant to them, writing, “I loved Anna Nicole, through her struggles, Thank you for keeping her legacy alive, I got my first pair of Guess jeans because of Anna, I always loved Marilyn, and Anna. I have some memorabilia I got off eBay of her stuff. She’s a beautiful angel”

Other comments included “Eternally beautiful” and “Yellow like sunshine.” One fan also remembered watching her reality series, writing, “Her tv show was one of the few shows that helped me get through Covid.”

Smith died on Feb. 8, 2007, at age 39 from an accidental drug overdose. She and Birkhead welcomed their daughter, Dannielynn, on Sept. 7, 2006, in the Bahamas, about five months before Smith’s death.

The former couple had met at the Barnstable Brown Gala, a pre-Kentucky Derby event, in May 2003. They had separated by the time Dannielynn was born, and Smith was living with her then-partner, Howard K. Stern.

A DNA test later confirmed Birkhead was Dannielynn’s father. He was ultimately awarded custody and has continued to share memories of Smith as he raises their daughter.

His latest birthday tribute offered fans another glimpse of the woman they still remember — this time through a spontaneous moment that had remained unseen for years.