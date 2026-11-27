Matt Damon didn’t have the easiest time returning to his normal life after inhabiting someone else’s. The 56-year-old has been married since 2005 and is father to four daughters. However, Damon admitted to PEOPLE that staying with a character too long made it difficult to fall back into his usual lifestyle.

The actor is fresh off the biggest success of his career. “The Odyssey” went on to become one of the highest-grossing films ever released. As its lead star, Damon has received some of the most praise for Christopher Nolan’s epic.

Despite the film’s incredible success, the role of Odysseus has had a seemingly lasting impact on Damon. The actor opened up on how he’s dealt with inhabiting his own mind rather than a fictional character’s.

Matt Damon Had To ‘Find His Place Again’ Among His Family

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Matt Damon is married to Luciana Barroso and is the father of daughters Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 18, and Stella, 16. The actor enjoys a close relationship with all his children. Two of his daughters have entered show business. Alexia works in film production and photography, while Isabella is a model who simultaneously attends college.

Damon has openly spoken about how much he loves being a father and a husband. However, his work on “The Odyssey” changed his outlook because of how much time he had to be in character. The film’s gruelling production lasted several months, during which Damon went on a globe-trotting schedule.

“The Odyssey'”s filming locations included Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Western Sahara, and Malta. According to Damon, living life at such a hectic pace made it hard to go back and reintroduce himself to a normal schedule.

“The family system that you left has had to learn how to function without you, and then you got to find your place again,” he told PEOPLE. “For years the kids were with me. We traveled like a family circus. I was away more than I’d ever been.”

Matt Damon Admits He Missed Important Developments In His Children’s Lives During ‘The Odyssey’

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Matt Damon wasn’t the only one who felt odd returning to his normal life. The actor spoke to PEOPLE alongside John Leguizamo, 66. The latter offered his own perspective on things, saying that his family becomes used to his absence and that his reappearance becomes a hindrance.

Leguizamo said that his two kids find that his attempts at showing interest in their activities only invite annoyance. The 66-year-old stated that his family isn’t too keen on indulging him because “everybody’s got a life” by the time he returns from long shoots.

Damon concurred with his co-star’s claims. The Oscar winner added that his children sometimes pick up a new skill or interest by the time he’s back, which completely blindsides him. While Damon is passionate about his profession, he also called acting “weird” because of how much commitment it takes.

“You’re like, ‘You play the cello?’” Damon quipped, adding to Leguizamo’s words about missing his children’s development because of acting commitments. “It’s the circus.”