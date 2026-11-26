Academy Award-nominated Irish actor Colin Farrell has been moved to tears by an incredibly thoughtful gift given to him by a pair of podcast hosts.

Farrell, 50, appeared on the Wednesday, November 25 episode of the “JOLLY” podcast, chatting to hosts Josh Carrott and Ollie Kendal at his favorite lunch spot, Burger & Lobster in Mayfair, London.

The star of “The Penguin” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” was on the show to promote his new documentary, “The Slightest Touch,” which tells the inspiring story of his friendship with epidermolysis bullosa campaigner Emma Fogarty in the build-up to the 2024 Dublin Marathon.

He also discussed his native Ireland, food, and his career, amongst other topics, and lived up to his well-earned reputation as one of the most charming and engaging interviewees in the entertainment business.

It was at the end of the interview when Josh and Ollie presented Farrell with the wonderful gift.

Colin Farrell Received Paraphernalia Related to His Late Dad & Uncle

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As his interview with Josh Carrott and Ollie Kendal of “JOLLY” came to a climax, the hosts presented Colin Farrell with a thoughtful gift that left him openly emotional.

Farrell’s late father, Eamon Farrell (1942-2025), and his late uncle, Tommy Farrell (1937-2012) were both professional soccer players in their native Ireland. Both brothers played for the Dublin-based team Shamrock Rovers and were part of their FAI Cup-winning team in 1962.

Josh and Ollie presented Farrell with an envelope that contained two items. The first was a matchday programme from that above-mentioned cup final, when Shamrock Rovers beat Shelbourne. The second was a newspaper clipping of an article that not only gives an account of the game, but also has a photograph that both Farrell’s father and uncle feature in.

A visibly moved Farrell looked over at his sister, Claudine Farrell, who was present at the interview, and said “It’s unbelievable, isn’t it?” To which she responded, “Oh my gosh, that is so beautiful.”

Farrell then said, “Jesus, thanks very much. Thank you so much. This means, like obviously, it means a lot. That’s incredible. And this will be framed and then going up on the wall of my house in Los Angeles.”

He then stopped talking about it to prevent his tears turning into full blown blubbering.

The star then joked, “Go see the film if you want to see me really cry,” before adding, “That’s extraordinary, thank you very, very much. That’s incredibly kind of you, which I can tell you, you’re both very kind fellas.”

Farrell ended up giving both Josh and Ollie big hugs and you can tell he was genuinely appreciative of their gift.

YouTube Users Were Also Moved by the Gift

Getty Colin Farrell.

The comments section of this episode of “JOLLY” is teeming with messages from YouTube users. They all think the gift Josh and Ollie gave Colin Farrell was lovely.

One YouTube user commented, “Ollie blew it out of the park with that gift.”

Another user wrote, “That gift was beautiful, you can tell Colin and his sister really felt the emotions. One of the greatest episodes!”

Someone else said, “What a sweet gift they gave Colin. What a treasure and memory of his Da and uncle.”

“Ollie stays undefeated with his gifts,” wrote somebody else.

An emotional individual admitted, “The thoughtfulness of that gift made me weepy. I know Jolly is a combination of your names, but you do bring joy to the viewers and to your guests. Thank you.”

Last but not least, another person commented, “Holy moly Ollie that gift. I can’t even imagine what the gifts are like for your family and friends.”

We have to agree, the gift was fabulous. It was lovely to see Farrell appreciating it so much.

“The Slightest Touch” is on HBO Max from today, Thursday, November 26.