Sarah Paulson has worked with Ryan Murphy on numerous television projects throughout her career. However, there was one opportunity from the producer that the actress had to turn down.

During a November 24 appearance on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones Versus” alongside her “All’s Fair” costar Kim Kardashian, Paulson revealed that she once had the opportunity to appear on “Glee.”

The Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress shared the unexpected career revelation during a game of two truths and a lie, explaining why she couldn’t accept the opportunity at the time

Sarah Paulson Reveals the Only Time She Turned Down Ryan Murphy

During the episode, Paulson challenged Kardashian to identify which of three statements about her was untrue.

The actress claimed that she had once undergone hypnosis to overcome stage fright, that she had been the second choice for the movie “Annie” and that she had never turned down an opportunity from Murphy.

Kardashian immediately began questioning the third statement, considering Paulson’s busy acting career.

“There’s got to be a time where you’ve said no to him once,” Kardashian said.

She even considered calling Murphy to help her figure out the answer before ultimately trusting her instincts.

Kardashian correctly identified the third statement as the lie, prompting Paulson to reveal the television series she had passed on.

“I just one time said no,” Paulson explained. “It was for ‘Glee.'”

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Sarah Paulson Explains Why She Couldn’t Appear on ‘Glee’

When Kardashian asked Paulson about the opportunity, the actress explained that she had already committed to another project.

“It was way, way early on because I was doing a play,” Paulson recalled.

She then joked that Murphy had wanted her to play Lea Michele’s character, Rachel Berry, before briefly singing from “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Paulson did not disclose which character she had actually been approached to play.

Although the scheduling conflict prevented Paulson from appearing on the musical television series, she went on to establish a longstanding professional relationship with Murphy.

Their collaborations have included “American Horror Story,” and the actress even shared a special career milestone with the producer in December 2025.

According to EntertainmentNow, Paulson received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star next to Murphy’s, and the producer spoke at her ceremony.

During her speech, Paulson referred to Murphy as the person who changed her life.

Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian Continue Working With Ryan Murphy

Paulson and Kardashian currently star together in Murphy’s legal drama “All’s Fair,” which follows a group of divorce attorneys.

Their appearance on “Hot Ones Versus” gave viewers a glimpse into their friendship outside of the series.

During another portion of the episode, Paulson demonstrated her celebrity impressions while Kardashian attempted to guess the person she was impersonating.

Naturally, Murphy was among the names included in the challenge, and Kardashian quickly recognized their boss.

The actresses concluded their appearance with a compliment battle, exchanging kind words about one another while attempting to maintain their composure.

Kardashian ultimately won the competition, with Paulson enthusiastically congratulating her costar.

Season 2 of “All’s Fair” is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.