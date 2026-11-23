Believe!

“Ted Lasso” Season 5 is officially on its way.

The popular Apple TV comedy series has been renewed for a fifth season, with a targeted production start date of April 14, Deadline reports.

Part of the issue behind the delay in the renewal was that it’s technically not an Apple TV production, but rather comes from Warner Bros. Television. As for the writers’ room, they opted not to open it up until things were confirmed, as they wanted to make sure which cast members will return before figuring out the different storylines. The expectation is that the show’s star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis will return alongside Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Jeremy Swift, as well as Season 4’s newcomer Tanya Reynolds, who played Coach Alice Chilton.

As for Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple, the Season 4 finale saw Roy take a job as the manager of Chelsea, while Keeley is expecting the couple’s first child.

Lasso returned to the screen for Season 4, introducing a new storyline after he left as head coach of the men’s team at the end of Season 3. But he came back to Richmond to coach a second-division women’s team.

Fans React To News Of The Renewal

“Soooo Happy !! Excited !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one person said.

“PERFECT because I never want it to end!,” another person commented.

“Thank you for renewing 💙♥️,” a fan posted.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY ENTIRE LIFE IM GOING TO CRY,” anothe fan wrote.

“We believe in you, but please make Season 5 absolutely phenomenal. You’ve got our expectations high! 💛,” one fan stated.

“This show is a necessity in today’s messed-up world,” someone expressed.

Jason Sudeikis Expressed Hope In Continuing ‘Ted Lasso’

During an episode of “Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso” in October, Sudeikis talked about his hope for a Season 5 of the beloved show, detailing the importance of the show in his life, as it “saved” him from “self-harm.”

He detailed that the series allowed him to confront emotions he hadn’t experienced since his “confusing teenage years, adding that he felt some shame because of those thoughts.

“That’s probably the rawest, most, maybe embarrassing, but I don’t think it’s embarrassing,” Sudeikis explained. “It does bubble up shame in me to think like, ‘How dare you? How dare you have those kinds of thoughts,’ you know?”

“So how did (Ted Lasso) save me?,” he added. “To a certain degree, it helped (and) it carried me as sometimes the work has done in the past.”

As for the future, when asked if he would like to continue the show, Sudeikis’ answer was simple: he “would like to.”

But, he added that the future of the show at the time was in question, making sure to explain he wasn’t just being “intentionally” coy.

“Yeah, I just don’t know,” he said. “We haven’t started a writers’ room or anything like that.”

Sudeikis furhter said he would “assume” Apple TV would be interested in continuing the series as long as the main cast wanted to return.