Brad Pitt is currently promoting his upcoming movie, “The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth. However, ahead of the London premiere of the Netflix-produced and David Fincher-directed film, the Hollywood legend has reportedly been forced to cancel his appearance.

Brad Pitt Is Forced to Miss ‘Cliff Booth’ Premiere Due to The Flu

According to The Independent, Pitt will miss the London premiere of “The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth,” which will take place today, November 23.

Event organizers told the outlet that the actor “is no longer able to attend the premiere as he has come down with flu and has been advised not to travel.” However, despite Pitt missing the event, his costar, Elizabeth Debicki, will still appear, as will Fincher.

Other stars of the film, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller, will also attend the “Cliff Booth” premiere, which will take place at BFI IMAX. Pitt did attend the world premiere, which was hosted at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on November 16.

Brad Pitt Previously Revealed Why Leonardo DiCaprio Isn’t in the Film

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is a sequel to 2019’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” directed by Quentin Tarantino. Of course, DiCaprio also appeared in the film, and Pitt recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why he didn’t reprise his role.

Notably, before Pitt’s recent comments, DiCaprio confirmed to Deadline that he would not appear.

“There were some talks about it early on,” he began. “Ultimately, I cannot wait to see the Cliff Booth story, but I’m not in it. I think David Fincher’s the perfect man for the job.”

“Quentin is a huge fan of his work, I’m a huge fan of his work, and there’s nobody better to carry on that lineage and tell that story. I think it’s the next phase of Cliff Booth’s life. I’m excited to see it,” the “Titanic” star added.

When speaking to THR, Pitt said, “[It] would have been great fun, but it required a lot of prosthetics, which is a good couple of weeks prepping to get him. It’s hardly worth the cost for a cameo.”

Pitt shed more light on DiCaprio’s absence from the film. According to him, “It was talked about for a while, but it just seemed like a big ask.” However, Pitt stated that the Fincher-directed movie will feature “Sweet tributes” to DiCaprio’s character despite the actor not being present.

After that, he shared that Tarantino had considered directing the film but later changed his mind.

According to him, “Quentin was talking about for his 10th one he wanted to do this again — his last film, as he says — and he just wanted to work with friends and do something he loved, and I was really flattered. And then he went, ‘Nah!'”

Still, Pitt held no ill will toward the famed director for passing on the chance to direct the sequel, noting that, for a director, it’s “Two years of their lives.”

“And then things sat around for about nine months, and Fincher and I were talking about doing something again, and it just happened. It occurred to me, gave it to him, called him, and within 24 hours,” the movie was in the works.