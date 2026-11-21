Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond on Monday, November 16. There was tough competition for the role of the iconic character, and there’s already been a report on how Pattinson will approach it.

How Robert Pattinson Will Portray James Bond

Pattinson’s Bond predecessor is Daniel Craig, and other stars to have played the iconic role include Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, and Timothy Dalton. Pattinson’s casting is expected to bring something different to the role.

“The whole auditioning process was pretty intense, and Rob was really humble about it,” a source told People. “He was really hoping he would get the role, but until he was told they picked him, he honestly wasn’t sure. It means the world to him that they trust him to carry Bond forward.”

The source continues, “Now that he’s got the part, it’s on his mind a lot. He’s already putting a lot of work into it. He wants to be a great Bond. He knows how much people are going to expect from him.”

The source also commented on how Pattinson and his partner, Suki Waterhouse, felt about the casting. “It’s a huge deal for both of them,” the source said. “They’ve been celebrating. Suki is thrilled for him.”

Robert Pattinson Releases Statement on James Bond Role

Getty Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting makes newspaper headlines

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve released a statement about Pattinson’s casting, saying, “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” HuffPost reports.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement, People reports. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Fans have also reacted to the official Instagram photo portraying Pattinson as Bond. “‘AI will take your jobs.’ No, Robert Pattinson will,” a fan joked about Pattinson’s many roles. “Imagine being Batman and James Bond in the same lifetime,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Twilight, Harry Potter, Batman, James Bond. Legendary career run,” “He is in every universe! Hogwarts, Twilight, Gotham, and nowww,” and “He’s collecting those iconic roles like infinity stones!”

“Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke commented on Pattinson’s casting as 007, telling Page Six that he brings something unique to the role. “He certainly can be [suave], but he also is just funny and hilarious and offbeat and very original,” Hardwicke said. “He’s so elegant in a way, even though he’s quirky and fun and mischievous and all, but he’s just got that body that looks great in a tux.”

She also remarked that Pattinson is “definitely quirky” and “super talented,” and she believes he will “elevate” the James Bond character.