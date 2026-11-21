Jennifer Lawrence is finding a new way to connect with people through Instagram, and she’s enjoying the experience more than she initially expected.

During the November 19 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” After Show, Lawrence joined her “Hunger Games” costar Josh Hutcherson to answer questions about their careers and personal lives.

When Cohen asked what she enjoys about Instagram, Lawrence explained that she likes being able to follow other people’s lives while having a place to share her own stories.

She also revealed how her feelings about the platform have changed since she started using it.

Jennifer Lawrence Explains What She Likes About Instagram

During the After Show, Cohen asked Lawrence whether she had a favorite account to follow or something she particularly enjoyed about Instagram.

Rather than naming someone, Lawrence explained that she has always enjoyed observing other people’s lives.

“Well, I’ve always been a voyeur. So, it’s nice to be able to publicly participate,” Lawrence said.

She also discussed how the platform allows her to share funny experiences whenever something happens in her life.

Lawrence referenced a recent situation involving getting her hands wrong, explaining that Instagram gives her a place to tell stories like that.

“I like to talk,” she added.

Cohen agreed that social media offers another opportunity for Lawrence to express herself.

Although Lawrence has spent much of her career appearing in major films and interviews, Instagram provides a different way for her to communicate.

Instead of waiting for a television appearance or interview, she can share something directly when she feels like it.

Getty

Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Was Initially Worried About Instagram

Lawrence also addressed the concerns she had before becoming more active on the platform.

Cohen recalled a conversation they had when she first joined Instagram.

According to the host, Lawrence had warned him that she didn’t want people being mean to her online.

He remembered her saying, “Don’t be mean,” and suggesting that she would leave if the experience became unpleasant.

However, Cohen pointed out that things appeared to be going well.

Lawrence agreed that her experience had been positive.

“I’m having a good time,” she said.

She added “so far,” acknowledging that her experience with Instagram is still developing.

Cohen responded that he was happy to hear she was enjoying herself.

Their exchange offered some insight into how Lawrence approached joining a platform where public figures often receive considerable attention.

While she initially worried about negative reactions, she now seems more comfortable participating.

Jennifer Lawrence Enjoys Having a Place to Share Her Stories

Throughout the conversation, Lawrence emphasized that one of Instagram’s biggest appeals is the freedom to share whatever comes to mind.

Her interest isn’t necessarily about following a particular celebrity or keeping up with trends.

Instead, she enjoys seeing what other people are doing and having an outlet for her own experiences.

That includes telling stories she might otherwise save for a conversation with friends or an interview.

Her comments also reflect the humor and conversational style that audiences have come to recognize from her public appearances.

For Lawrence, Instagram has become another way to share those moments without needing a specific reason to speak publicly.

And despite her initial hesitation, she told Cohen that she is enjoying the experience.