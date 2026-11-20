Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on her time in “The Hunger Games” franchise and the emotional reunion she experienced with Josh Hutcherson and members of the original film crew.

During a November 17 video with Vogue, the actress invited viewers to follow her preparations for the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

While getting ready, Lawrence discussed how much the franchise has meant to her since she first portrayed Katniss Everdeen in 2012.

She also revealed that she and Hutcherson watched the new movie together before the premiere.

Jennifer Lawrence Reflects on Her ‘Hunger Games’ Experience

Lawrence was 21 when she began working on the first “Hunger Games” movie.

Now, nearly 15 years later, she continues to look back on the experience positively.

“Those movies have been one of the biggest parts of my entire life,” Lawrence told Vogue.

The actress explained that learning she would reunite with Hutcherson, who portrayed Peeta Mellark, made her particularly excited.

“My reaction was to call Josh and squeal on the phone with him because we were going to get to see each other,” she recalled.

Lawrence compared the experience of seeing her former colleagues again to attending a high school reunion.

Many of the people who worked on the original films returned for the new installment, giving her an opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces.

She explained that several crew members had experienced major life changes since they last worked together.

Some had gotten married, welcomed children or become grandparents.

Lawrence also reflected on becoming a mother since her time filming the original movies.

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Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Reaction to ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

Lawrence expressed appreciation for the memories she made while working on the franchise.

She described her experience filming the original movies as overwhelmingly positive.

“I’m fortunate that it’s really only amazing memories,” she said.

The actress also revealed that she had already watched “Sunrise on the Reaping” with Hutcherson.

“I saw the movie, I watched it with Josh, and it’s amazing,” Lawrence shared.

Her comments offered fans an update on her continued connection with the franchise and her former costar.

Although the new film focuses on a different period in the “Hunger Games” story, Lawrence’s appearance at the premiere brought her back to the series that helped establish her career.

Jennifer Lawrence Prepares for the Premiere With a Dior Look

Along with discussing the reunion, Lawrence shared details about her premiere outfit and beauty routine.

The actress revealed that she and stylist Ryan Hastings had saved a Dior dress for an occasion that felt appropriate.

They ultimately chose the dramatic design for the “Hunger Games” premiere.

Lawrence explained that she wanted to balance the statement dress with more natural makeup.

She worked with makeup artist Nina Park and hairstylist Jimmy, who created soft waves using products from Lawrence’s mes° haircare line.

The actress also reflected on how her approach to fashion has changed with age.

She explained that she developed a stronger sense of personal style in her 30s.

For Lawrence, the premiere offered an opportunity to celebrate both her current style and a franchise that remains an important part of her life.