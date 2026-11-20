Actress Calista Flockhart has surprised her husband Harrison Ford by suggesting she’d be open to a cameo role in “Shrinking.” Ford plays the role of Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist. Rhoades is a colleague of the main character Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist, in the critically acclaimed Apple TV comedy-drama series.

Per IMDb, the plot of the series is as follows: “A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives – including his own.”

Ford, 84, and Flockhart, 62, were chatting to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 18, when Flockhart’s revelation came about.

Harrison Ford Didn’t Think Calista Flockhart Did Cameos

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At the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball in Los Angeles, Entertainment Tonight’s interviewer asked Harrison Ford, “So, Harrison, what is it gonna take to get Calista here to pop into ‘Shrinking’ for a cameo?”

Ford replied, “Oh, how nice of you. Calista doesn’t do cameos.”

His wife, Calista Flockhart, responded contrarily, saying, “Oh, yes I do! I do!”

Her reply clearly surprised Ford, which prompted him to say, “Calista’s career is brilliant and independent of mine. And, uh, if a part comes that she’s interested in, we’d be more than happy, I know that they’d be more than happy to corral her.”

Flockhart then replied, “That was a good answer.”

The conversation then moved on to the more serious and personal topic of Ford and Flockhart’s long relationship. They started dating in 2002 and have been married since 2010.

Entertainment Tonight’s interviewer asked, “So what’s the secret to maintaining a relationship and a sense of normalcy in Hollywood for so many years?”

Ford directed the microphone in Flockhart’s direction. That prompted her to laugh and ask, “Okay, why did I get the hardest question?”

She then said, “There is no answer. There’s no answer,” and Ford agreed, adding, “No, there’s no right answer.”

Flockhart concluded by saying, “Yeah, no, I wish I had some secrets.”

Ford & Flockhart Received Awards at the Event

Getty Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball to receive their first-ever joint honor.

The couple were awarded the Hollywood Icon Award. The accolade recognized them both for their careers and commitment to philanthropy and healthcare advocacy.

Both stars looked sharp for the occasion, with Ford in a classic navy suit and Flockhart wearing a black draped dress with gold accents.

Ford and Flockhart have had a contrasting 2026. While Ford has appeared in the aforementioned “Shrinking” and starred in the comedy short series “Glenmorangie: Once Upon a Time in Scotland,” his wife hasn’t added to her screen credits this year.

Neither of them have any future projects rubber-stamped, although it’s expected that Ford will continue his role in “Shrinking” with a fourth season on the way. Hopefully, “Ally McBeal,” “Brothers & Sisters,” and “Supergirl” star Flockhart will make an appearance alongside him at some point.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.