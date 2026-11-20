Jon Hamm is celebrating a major personal milestone as he becomes a first-time father at 55.

People confirmed on Thursday, November 19, that the “Mad Men” star, 55, and his wife, Anna Osceola, 38, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The news came months after the Emmy-winning actor spoke candidly about his excitement and fears about fatherhood later in life.

What Did Jon Hamm Say About Becoming a Father at 55?

The baby boy is the couple’s first child. The Daily Mail first reported news of Anna’s pregnancy in August.

That same month, Jon appeared on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM program “Radio Andy” and said their baby’s arrival was about two months away.

The couple later attended the Primetime Emmy Awards together in September, with Anna showing her baby bump on the red carpet.

Getty Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon had already shared his mixed emotions about becoming a father in his 50s.

During a September appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the Emmy-winning actor discussed preparing for his baby’s arrival.

“By turn, very excited and deeply terrified,” he said. He added, “So, I think I’m doing it right.”

The “Your Friends & Neighbors” star also addressed the prospect of becoming an older father in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s not lost on me that I’m 53,” he said at the time.

“I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”

His remarks came after years of uncertainty about whether marriage and children would be part of his future.

Did Jon Hamm Always Want to Have Children?

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop

Fatherhood was not something Jon had always expected for himself. In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor explained that his parents’ divorce had affected how he viewed marriage.

His outlook changed after building a relationship with Anna. He eventually expressed hope that their marriage would lead to children.

During a June 2023 interview for “Table for Two,” however, he remained cautious when asked about starting a family, answering, “TBD.”

The birth also marks a personal milestone for an actor whose career has included acclaimed performances in “Mad Men,” “Fargo,” “Landman” and “The Morning Show.”

The couple has not publicly announced their son’s name or exact birth date.

How Did Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Meet?

Jon and Anna first crossed paths in 2015 while filming the final season of AMC’s “Mad Men.”

Anna appeared as Clementine, a receptionist at the California retreat Jon’s character, Don Draper, visits in the series finale.

Their relationship became public several years later, and the couple announced their engagement in February 2023.

According to People, they tied the knot in June 2023 at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, a location connected to the show’s final episode.

Their professional connection has continued. Both appear in the Apple TV drama “Your Friends & Neighbors,” which premiered in 2025.