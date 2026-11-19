Glenn Close became emotional while talking about her daughter, actress Annie Starke, and reflecting on single-parenthood on “The View.”

The eight-time Oscar-nominated actress received an honorary Oscar earlier this week at the 2026 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Close was brought to tears as she reflected on the event, which she attended with Starke, and their relationship.

Getty Actress Glenn Close (L) and daughter actress Annie Starke attend Sony Pictures Classics’ Los Angeles premiere of “The Wife” at the Pacific Design Center on July 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Single-Parenthood and Close’s Regrets

Close raised her daughter as a single parent. She welcomed Starke in April 1988 with her former partner, producer John Starke, just after her work on the 1987 film “Fatal Attraction.” She raised her daughter out of the spotlight.

The legendary actress said with heartbreaking comments that she regretted parts of how she raised Starke. “I was a single parent, you know? And there are times when you know you can’t be there, though, your child, that’s all they want. They want all of you,” she said.

Close had nothing but kind things to say about Starke, 38, who is now a mother in her own right. She called her daughter “a spectacular human being” and “a wonderful mother to our grandson,” who was born in February 2025. Close stressed that Starke is “much fiercer than I am. She’s wonderful.”

“The View” host and actress Whoopi Goldberg was quick to interject, “Because you raised a wonderful woman. That’s you!”

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Close’s Difficult Childhood in a “Restrictive Cult”

The “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” actress’ comments about her daughter and motherhood hit particularly hard after her remarks detailing the “restrictive cult” that transformed her childhood. In her acceptance speech for her honorary Oscar award, Close said she lived “under the thumb” of the cult from age seven to 22. The cult dictated how she dressed, spoke, and even prevented her from looking in the mirror.

Close also noted during her acceptance speech that her parents were “routinely sent away” from her for “months on end,” and how that made her feel as if she were always “on the outside looking in.” She also recalled during her remarks that she used fairytales like Cinderella and Snow White to escape into her imagination.

“That secret world sustained me and fed my insatiable imagination, making the deepest parts of me untouchable,” she said.

Close continually praised the audience at the Governors Awards for helping her feel like an insider. Starke attended the awards with her mother, and Close dedicated the award to Starke.

Close escaped the cult at 22 years old when she attended the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. She “went straight to the theatre department” to audition upon her arrival and joined the cast of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” cast as Oliva.

Watch Close’s full acceptance speech at the Governors Awards detailing the industry’s meaning to her life above.