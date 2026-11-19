Florence Pugh‘s Ozempic rumors have prompted a blunt response from the actress, who says her recent transformation has nothing to do with weight-loss drugs or facial surgery. The 30-year-old star addressed the speculation after photos from the Governors Awards sparked online discussion about her face and body.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Pugh said people had wrongly concluded that she had used Ozempic, fillers and undergone multiple cosmetic procedures.

Instead, she credited the changes people were noticing to a much simpler shift in her lifestyle: changing her relationship with alcohol, exercising more consistently, sleeping properly and eating regularly.

Florence Pugh Shuts Down Ozempic And Surgery Claims

Pugh said she woke up to thousands of comments dissecting her appearance after attending the Governors Awards.

The actress said she discovered online that people believed she had undergone everything from eyelid surgery and fillers to buccal fat removal, chin surgery and a nose job. She posted a childhood pic of her to address the nose job rumors.

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Pugh also directly addressed the Ozempic speculation, making it clear that she has never used the drug.

She said the intense focus on her body was especially upsetting because she has consistently spoken out against body shaming throughout her career.

“I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so,” she wrote, while urging people to think about why their first reaction was to pick apart her appearance.

She Says Her Lifestyle Has Changed Since Turning 30

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Florence Pugh attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The Dune actress explained that the biggest change came after she turned 30 and decided to rethink some of her habits. “Here’s the truth, I turned 30 and my New Year’s resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at least one pull-up in the gym,” she wrote.

The actress said she is now able to complete six pull-ups and lift 110 kilograms, milestones she celebrated in follow-up videos shared to her Instagram Story.

People also reported that Pugh said she has lost only about two pounds despite the online claims about a dramatic transformation. She attributed the differences people may have noticed to looking after herself more carefully, including exercising, eating well and getting enough sleep.

The comments also align with Pugh’s previous remarks about prioritizing her wellbeing. EntertainmentNow reported earlier this year that the “Little Women” star described taking care of herself as her definition of success.

Pugh Says The Scrutiny Has Become ‘Disturbing’

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Florence Pugh attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The actress said the online reaction was about more than people simply noticing that she looked different.

Pugh described waking up to widespread speculation about her face and body as “disturbing” and said the current social-media obsession with identifying supposed cosmetic procedures has become difficult to escape.

She also pushed back on the suggestion that natural changes to a person’s face automatically mean surgery. Pugh previously responded to a social-media post comparing older and newer photos of her by pointing out that people’s faces naturally change as they age.

Good Morning America reported that she joked that “puppy fluff doesn’t last forever.” The actress said the speculation was particularly frustrating because she has dealt with criticism over her body since entering the entertainment industry.

For Pugh, the issue is not simply whether people believe she has undergone cosmetic work, but the ease with which strangers feel entitled to publicly dissect women’s appearances.

Florence Pugh Wants The Conversation To Change

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Florence Pugh attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Pugh also revealed that she has taken action before when false stories about her appearance crossed a line. She said she previously sued publications that used AI-generated images of her to falsely suggest she had promoted Botox and lip fillers.

“They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me,” Pugh wrote, adding, “Do not tarnish my reputation in that way.”

The actress acknowledged that beauty standards and social media have made conversations about appearance increasingly intense. But she urged people to be more thoughtful about how they participate in them.

Rather than accepting the narrative that her recent appearance is the result of Ozempic or surgery, Pugh says the reality is far less dramatic.

Her transformation, she explained, comes down to getting older, changing her relationship with alcohol, becoming stronger and taking better care of herself, not the procedures and weight-loss drugs people assumed were behind it.