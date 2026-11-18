Drew Barrymore‘s partying past took on a very different meaning once she became a mother, with the actress admitting that public judgment left her carrying a deep sense of shame.

Barrymore opened up during a conversation with actor Jordan Firstman on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” recalling how her well-documented history of partying followed her into adulthood and affected how she viewed herself as a parent.

She said the criticism became especially difficult after welcoming daughters Olive and Frankie, explaining that the idea that people who party are somehow “bad” began to haunt her.

Drew Barrymore Says Her Past ‘Haunted’ Her

Getty Actress Drew Barrymore attends the “Indiscretions” Opening Night Performance on April 27, 1995 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Barrymore reflected on how differently she viewed her younger years after becoming a mother. According to People, the actress said she carried significant shame because people had openly questioned whether someone with her history should have children.

“I remember journalists writing articles saying, ‘Should she even have kids?’” Barrymore recalled. She explained that the scrutiny affected her deeply once she became a parent.

“That stigma of partiers are bad people haunted me so badly,” she said, describing how judgment surrounding her past followed her into motherhood.

She Pushes Back Against The Stigma Around Partying

Getty Actress Drew Barrymore attends the “Tommy Boy” Hollywood Premiere on March 29, 1995 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Barrymore also made it clear that she no longer agrees with the idea that enjoying nightlife or letting loose automatically makes someone a bad person.

She argued that people who enjoy dancing, drinking or going out are often unfairly judged. Firstman agreed, describing party spaces as places where people can find connection, celebration and, for some communities, a sense of belonging.

Their conversation, which aired during Firstman’s Nov. 18 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, moved beyond Barrymore’s own history to examine why people who enjoy partying are sometimes characterized negatively.

Barrymore’s comments suggest that she has learned to separate her past experiences from assumptions about the kind of person or parent she is today.

Motherhood Changed How Barrymore Saw Her Younger Years

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 13: Drew Barrymore, Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman attend Baby2Baby Holiday Party Presented By The Honest Company on December 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Becoming a parent has repeatedly prompted Barrymore to reconsider her unconventional upbringing and teenage years. She shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016.

Earlier this month, EntertainmentNow reported on Barrymore reflecting on her rebellious childhood and how those experiences influenced the boundaries she now sets for her daughters. She admitted that she had too much independence and access to adult environments at a young age, something she views differently as a parent herself.

Her latest comments focus on another consequence of that history; the shame she felt when her past was used to question whether she should become a mother.

Rather than accepting the idea that her earlier lifestyle made her less deserving of motherhood, Barrymore now appears more willing to challenge the assumptions that once affected her. Drew Barrymore’s partying past may have followed her into parenthood, but she no longer seems willing to let it define the mother she is today.