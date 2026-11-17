Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, have welcomed their third baby! TMZ obtained photos of the “The Devil Wears Prada” actress walking in New York with a friend on Tuesday, November 17. She had a newborn baby strapped to her chest, and while fans couldn’t see the baby’s face, a cute little pink-and-purple beanie stuck out of the top of the carrier.

Anne Hathaway Welcomes Baby No. 3 at Age 44

Hathaway appeared happy and healthy, photographed smiling and talking to her friend. She wore casual attire: white pants, a brown baseball cap, a long gray coat, and a purple cardigan.

Hathaway is already a mother of two sons, Jonathan and Jack, born in 2016 and 2019. In an April interview with People, Hathaway spoke about being a boy mom and how it influences her style. “I’m a tomboy! I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion,” she said. “I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. You have to be able to play pickup basketball at any point, in any outfit. So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast.”

Anne Hathaway Announces Her Pregnancy

The news comes after Hathaway revealed she was pregnant in June, sharing an Instagram post that showed off her growing baby bump. In the caption, she wrote, “x Baby, I’m yours x,” as the song ”Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis played over the video.

At the time, fans flooded the post with congratulations and expressed excitement for Hathaway over her third pregnancy. “Seeing women over 40 successfully becoming mothers is incredibly inspiring,” a fan wrote. “We’re crying. Congratulations,” another comment reads. Other reactions include, “She is such a beautiful mommy to be. I hope she gets a little girl,” and “It gives hope to many women who are still waiting for the right partner or haven’t had children yet.”

In July, Hathaway appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and revealed that she and her husband were initially “shocked” to be pregnant again. “It’s amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing,” she said. “But we were so shocked it worked … we were just so shocked it went this way. So we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater.”

Anne Hathaway Discusses Joys of Motherhood

In a May interview for Elle’s Summer 2026 The Epic Issue, Hathaway spoke about her family, saying they were “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change,” People reports. “Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change.”

She continued, “We’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well. So, rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”

Hathaway has also shared the wonderful impact motherhood has had on her life. In a 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, she said, “I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom. It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word.”