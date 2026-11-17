Mary Bennet’s love story is not over yet. The BBC’s Jane Austen-inspired drama series “The Other Bennet Sister” will return for a three-episode Christmas special this December.

The special picks up just after the events of the 10-episode run. The story will follow Mary, played by Ella Bruccoleri, adjusting to married life with husband Tom Hayward, played by Dónal Finn. In their new life, who Mary will become now that she has taken a new identity as Mrs. Hayward?

A new trailer shows the couple settling in, with Mary admitting she is exhausted trying to be the perfect wife. She even asks, “What has become of me?”

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The tenth episode of the series saw Mary agreeing to wed Tom. Just as the newlyweds enter their next chapter, an unexpected visitor from the past arrives at her door in need of her help.

The Regency-era romance has built a reputation as a warm, character-driven take on Jane Austen’s world. A Christmas special offers a chance to see how Mary’s story holds up after her wedding. Most of Austen’s stories end with marriage. This new series will give fans a chance to bask in what happens after the happily ever after.

When and Where to Watch the Christmas Special

The three episodes, each about 30-minutes long, will arrive on BBC iPlayer and BBC One starting Christmas Day, December 25, 2026. The special will air exclusively in the UK on those platforms, while BritBox North America has announced it will stream the special on Christmas 2026 as well. BritBox carried the show’s first series and its finale in June, so viewers who watched there will have a good bet for this Christmas special.

Getty (L-R) Sarah Quintrell, Jess O’Riordan, Robert Schildhouse, Laurie Davidson, Jennifer Sheridan, Dónal Finn, John Pocock, Ella Bruccoleri, Jon Farrar, Becca Kinder, Jane Tranter, and Kate Crowther attend The Other Bennet Sister New York Premiere on April 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for BritBox)

Who Will Return on “The Other Bennet Sister”?

Fans will have a chance to see all the familiar faces from the main series for the three-episode special. Ella Bruccoleri and Dónal Finn return as Mary and Tom Hayward, respectively. The cast also includes Ruth Jones and Richard E. Grant as Mr. and Mrs. Bennet, Tanya Reynolds as Caroline Bingley, and Indria Varma and Richard Coyle as Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner. Laurie Davidson who portrays Mary’s almost-love, Mr. Ryder, returns as well.

Nerys Amber Stocks joins the cast as a newcomer to portray Lucy, the Haywards’ housekeeper. The Welsh actress has previously appeared in the BBC comedy series “Mammoth” with comedian Mike Bubbins.

Sarah Quintrell, who wrote nine of the 10 original episodes, has written all three of the new ones set to air. Asim Abbasi has also returned to direct. The special was primarily filmed in Wales, and production wrapped up earlier this summer.

For fans looking for more Austen-inspired shows, the BBC is developing an anthology-style follow-up. “The Other Elliot Sister” is rumored to focus on Anne Elliot from Austen’s “Persuasion.” Filming for the new series is expected to begin in 2027.