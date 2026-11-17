Robert Pattinson has landed one of Hollywood’s biggest roles, but the timing could complicate his wedding plans with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

Pattinson, 40, was officially announced as the next James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios on Monday, November 16. The news came just two weeks after Waterhouse, 34, revealed that she hoped the couple would finally have some downtime in 2027 to plan their wedding.

During a November 2 interview with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse explained that their demanding careers had made it difficult to find time to get married.

“It would either be all or nothing,” Waterhouse said of their eventual wedding. “If we were going to go for it, we’d have a massive party, blow it out.”

She added that she hoped the couple would have more downtime next year to decide how they wanted to celebrate.

Now, Pattinson is preparing to take on the role of 007 in the next James Bond movie, with production expected to begin soon.

Suki Waterhouse Hoped 2027 Would Bring More Family Time

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2023. They also share a 2-year-old daughter.

The singer and actress recently opened up about the challenges of maintaining their relationship while balancing two busy careers and raising their child.

“It’s quite hard to make something work where you’re both doing these kinds of jobs, when you don’t live in one place and you’re traveling a lot,” Waterhouse said.

She also reflected on how long they have been together.

“It is almost a decade, and that is a beautiful thing. It’s a thing that I go, ‘I can’t believe that I have this in my life and I can’t believe that I’m so happy.'”

Waterhouse explained that the family has spent much of the past few years moving between cities while Pattinson films movies.

“Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn’t been anywhere,” she said.

“We’ve been in rentals and moving every couple of months and we just haven’t been home. It’s been wherever we can base ourselves and wherever we can stay together as a family.”

Their travels have included stays in London, New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans while Pattinson worked on projects including “Die My Love,” “The Drama,” “The Odyssey” and “Dune: Part Three.”

Waterhouse said she hoped the family could return to the United Kingdom next year, where their daughter is signed up for primary school in West London.

Robert Pattinson Calls James Bond Casting a ‘Dream Come True’

Amazon MGM Studios announced that Pattinson would take over the role of James Bond in the franchise’s 26th movie.

The announcement appeared on the official 007 website, along with a teaser showing Pattinson wearing a tuxedo and holding a gun as the familiar Bond theme played.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.”

The still-untitled film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously worked with Pattinson on “Dune: Part Three.”

Villeneuve also addressed the casting decision.

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,” the director said.

He added that Pattinson “has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new.”

Production is expected to begin soon, although the announcement did not provide a specific filming schedule.