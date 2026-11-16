Travis Kelce Provides Vital Injury Update After Limping Off Field During Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce is providing a postgame update after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hurt his ankle and calf during the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 15.

“I’m all good,” Kelce told USA TODAY following the 35-13 win. “I probably could have went more than I did when I came back, but it was the direction the team wanted to go, so I was right there with them.”

“We had a lot of young guys step up, so it was really nice,” he added.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of the game, with Kelce getting hurt on a tackle from Falcon’s DeMarcco Hellams. Kelce ultimately departed for the locker room, limping off the field. Shortly after, the Chiefs said he was questionable to return. But seven minutes into the second quarter, he was back.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Both Supporting Each Other Despite Busy Schedules

The grueling schedule during the NFL season includes a lot of travel and days on end at the facility. And that’s all paired with Swift’s already busy schedule.

“Taylor and Travis spent so much time together in the months leading up to the wedding, and they were pretty much inseparable,” an insider told Page Six . “Now they’re settling into this new rhythm as a married couple and really enjoying what that feels like.”

But both also have very successful careers.

“Taylor has been pouring herself into writing new music and is incredibly inspired creatively,” the source said. “Songwriting has been her main focus, and she’s really excited about what’s taking shape.”

“Travis is completely dialed in on this NFL season right now,” they added. “He’s focused on football, his team, and having the best season he possibly can.”

Travis Kelce Is Excited For First Holiday Season With Taylor Swift

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While appearing in Tommy Hilfiger’s winter 2026 campaign, Kelce detailed his excitement about the holidays. Specifically, he’s ready to make new memories with a very important person in his life.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” he told Women’s Wear Daily, as reported by People. “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

However, according to a report by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, they are facing one slight dilemma and that’s where to spend the holidays.

“Neither wants to disappoint their parents, but they also don’t want their first Christmas as a married couple to become a tug-of-war. They want everyone to feel included,” a source told the outlet.