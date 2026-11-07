Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Face Christmas Dilemma: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have a big Christmas decision to make in their first holiday season as newlyweds.

According to a report by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, published on Saturday, November 7, the 36-year-old former The Voice coach and the 37-year-old NFL star are reportedly weighing whether to spend the holiday with her family or his.

Kelce is reportedly eager to start new Christmas traditions with Swift, but blending their two families and their long-established holiday customs may prove challenging.

“Neither wants to disappoint their parents, but they also don’t want their first Christmas as a married couple to become a tug-of-war. They want everyone to feel included,” a source told the outlet.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Big Christmas Celebration

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The insider added that rather than choosing one family over the other, Swift and Kelce are considering hosting Christmas themselves and inviting both families to celebrate under one roof.

“They think bringing everyone together is the perfect answer. They get to start their own traditions without making either family feel they’ve lost out. It’s about creating one big family Christmas,” the source claimed.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Gear Up for 1st Christmas as Husband & Wife

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On Thursday, November 5, Kelce revealed that he’s already preparing for his first Christmas as a married man.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce told Women’s Wear Daily. “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

In a promotional video for Tommy Hilfiger’s 2026 holiday campaign, “The Perfect Holiday,” Kelce shared a family tradition that makes Christmas extra special.

“My mother, [Donna], baking blueberry muffins,” he said in a clip shared on Instagram. “You got any Tommy Christmas onesies somewhere?” he teased.

Swift, who spent her childhood on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, also has plenty of cherished holiday memories with her family.

“I grew up on a farm. It was a Christmas tree farm though, so that’s why I’m sort of obsessed with Christmas,” the singer said in an audio clip for Big Machine Label Group in 2013. “Yeah, I really love Christmas, I wish it was all year round. Just like for the feeling that everybody has — everybody’s buying gifts for each other and there’s sort of a feeling about it. But I think that the fact that I love it so much is probably because I grew up on a Christmas tree farm.”