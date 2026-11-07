7 ‘The Voice’ Contestants Who Have Some Very Famous Celebrity Relatives

Having a famous last name doesn’t guarantee a chair turn on “The Voice,” something several contestants with Hollywood connections have learned firsthand.

Over the years, the NBC singing competition has welcomed aspiring artists whose parents, siblings, and other relatives were already household names. Some impressed all four coaches, while others went home after their first audition.

From the daughter of a beloved “Full House” actress to the sister of a “Big Bang Theory” star, here are seven contestants with famous family connections.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter and Kaley Cuoco’s Sister Competed on ‘The Voice’

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Natasha Perry, formerly Natasha Bure, was just 18 when she auditioned for Season 11 in 2016. The daughter of “Full House” actress Candace Cameron Bure earned a place on Adam Levine’s team but later admitted performing in front of the coaches was overwhelming.

Natasha, now 28, reflected on her audition during a 2022 appearance on “Conversations with Olivia Jade.”

“It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this,” she admitted.

Another familiar Hollywood connection appeared during Season 5.

Briana Cuoco, younger sister of “The Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco, performed Lady Gaga’s “You and I” during her 2013 audition.

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Briana, 37, joined Christina Aguilera’s team before moving to Blake Shelton’s team during the Battle Rounds. She was eliminated in the Knockouts.

Kaley encouraged her sister to audition and supported her backstage.

‘The Voice’ Contestants With Famous Musical Families

Jack Cassidy came from a family with decades of entertainment history.

His grandmother is Oscar-winning actress Shirley Jones, while his uncles include former teen idols, David Cassidy and Shaun Cassidy.

Jack was 17 when he competed during Season 12 in 2017. He advanced to the Live Playoffs before his elimination.

Country music also has a family connection to the competition.

Cali Tucker, daughter of singer LaCosta Tucker and niece of country legend Tanya Tucker, competed during Season 6.

Her performance of “Black Velvet” earned a four-chair turn. She selected Team Blake but was eliminated during the Battle Rounds.

An NBA Legend’s Daughter and a Famous Singer’s Wife Also Auditioned

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Dana Harper brought a different kind of famous family connection to Season 11.

Her father, Derek Harper, enjoyed a successful NBA career, including years with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dana performed Nick Jonas’ “Jealous,” impressing three coaches before joining Shelton’s team. She reached the Live Playoffs but missed the Top 12.

Meanwhile, Aijia Grammer, wife of pop singer Andy Grammer, auditioned during Season 10 in 2016, per Billboard.

Although she had previously toured with Selena Gomez, her performance of “Say Something” didn’t earn her a chair turn. According to the outlet, Aijia later explained that she had no regrets about taking the opportunity.

Jonathan Groff’s Cousin Was a ‘The Voice’ Semifinalist

Broadway star Jonathan Groff also has a family connection to the singing competition. His cousin, James Wolpert, competed during Season 5 in 2013 after leaving Carnegie Mellon University, where he had studied art, according to People.

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James, 35, was working at an Apple Store when he decided to pursue the opportunity.

His rendition of Jack White’s “Love Interruption” impressed all four coaches. He chose Team Adam and eventually reached the semifinals, finishing among the season’s Top 5 contestants.

Although none of these seven artists won their respective seasons, their auditions gave audiences a chance to discover the musical talents behind some very familiar family names.