‘The Voice’ Season 30 Changes Voting Rules as Live Shows Begin

Fans of “The Voice” will have to change how they vote for their favorite contestants this season. As the NBC singing competition moves closer to its live shows, the network has introduced two new voting methods and discontinued the show’s longtime app-based voting option.

Season 30 brings a new voting system, letting fans support their favorite singers through TikTok or text messages instead of the show’s official app.

NBC Insider reported that the new rules took effect on Monday, November 2, during Cut Week, when viewers decided which contestant would claim the final spot in the Top 13.

With the live shows coming up, fans will also need to keep track of voting windows, eligibility requirements, and deadlines to make sure their votes count.

Here’s what fans need to know before the live performances begin.

What Changed About “The Voice” Season 30 Voting Rules?

NBC THE VOICE — “Cut Week” Episode 3011 — Pictured: (l-r) Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Riley Green

The biggest change is the removal of the show’s familiar app-based voting option. Instead, NBC has introduced SMS and TikTok voting.

The updated system comes as Season 30 welcomes back live performances and introduces a new elimination format.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green each selected three contestants during Cut Week, securing 12 spots in the live competition.

Viewers will decide the remaining position, with results announced Monday, November 9.

(Also read: ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Live Results & Spoilers: Who Survives ‘Cut Week’ and Advances to the Live Shows?)

How to Vote for “The Voice” Season 30 by Text

NBC THE VOICE — “Cut Week” Episode 3011 — Pictured: (l-r) Bryan Jaymes, Destinee Monroe, Alt Bloom, Lillie Kolich, Chari —

Fans can vote by sending their favorite contestant’s name or designated voting keyword to 22854.

The service is available through participating U.S. wireless carriers, and viewers must vote within the designated voting window.

According to NBC’s voting guidelines, contestants’ names must be spelled correctly.

Viewers can support more than one eligible contestant, but each vote must be submitted in a separate message.

Only one vote per artist is permitted through each voting method.

Standard messaging and data rates may apply. Viewers can also text “STOP” to discontinue messages or “HELP” for assistance.

How to Vote for “The Voice” on TikTok

TikTok offers another way for fans to participate in the competition.

To vote, viewers must visit the show’s official TikTok account, @nbcthevoice, and locate the post specifically requesting votes.

Fans can then leave a comment containing the name of the contestant they want to support. A public TikTok account is required, and comments must be submitted during the official voting period.

Those hoping to support multiple artists must leave separate comments for each contestant.

Importantly, the official “The Voice” app is no longer available for voting.

When Does Voting Open for “The Voice” Season 30?

NBC THE VOICE — “Cut Week” Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Allie Rae, Everett Bounds, Keiyanna Osmond, Kayleigh Matthews, Joe Henley

Voting began Monday, November 2, following Cut Week, with the first window scheduled to close Tuesday, November 3, at 3 a.m. Eastern.

During the upcoming live shows, voting will open at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific) and close five minutes after the final performance.

Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old and meet the applicable residency requirements.

The live rounds begin Monday, November 9, and continue weekly until the two-hour finale on Monday, December 14.

The remaining episodes will air on NBC, with live streaming available through Peacock.

Fans should check the show’s official voting posts each week to confirm which contestants are eligible before voting.