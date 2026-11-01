Tim McGraw Reveals If He Performed at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Tim McGraw is setting the record straight about rumors that he performed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding.

The country music star and former “Voice” mentor addressed the speculation during an interview with Esquire for its “What I’ve Learned” series, published Oct. 28.

Although McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, attended the ceremony, he said he did not take the stage to sing.

McGraw Said the Rumors Aren’t True

“I didn’t perform at her wedding. That was a rumor. The internet’s not always correct,” McGraw said.

The rumors suggested McGraw was among the performers at the couple’s reported July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Other artists reportedly included Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

Despite the confusion surrounding the wedding, McGraw has a longstanding connection to Swift and her family.

The singer released his hit song “Tim McGraw” in 2006, helping introduce Swift to a wider audience early in her career.

Nearly two decades later, McGraw continues to have high praise for the pop superstar.

During the interview, he described Swift as a “genius songwriter” whose music can connect with listeners across generations.

“Taylor’s always been close to our family, our girls,” McGraw said of Swift’s relationship with Hill and their daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. “She’s been to our house and hung out with our girls. And, I mean, she’s a special person, and one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”

McGraw Shares How Happy He Is for Swift

McGraw also expressed his happiness for Swift and Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” he said, adding, “We just felt like she was just a special artist and a special person, and we still feel that way. And we couldn’t be happier for her to find Travis, who’s a cool guy, as well.”

McGraw’s comments come as he and Hill celebrate a major milestone of their own. The couple married in 1996 and marked 30 years of marriage this month.

He also offered a bit of advice for Swift and Kelce as they begin married life.

McGraw emphasized the importance of commitment, particularly when a relationship becomes difficult.

“Just a commitment that you want it to work. People are so easy to walk away from troubled times or bad times, or times where you don’t get along,” he said.

“But going into a marriage and being in a marriage for a long time, you start to realize that yeah, there are going to be times you don’t like each other. There are times you don’t get along…but that’s not a reason to walk out the door.”

Rather than suggesting that marriage will always be easy, McGraw’s advice centered on choosing to work through difficult periods together.

His comments also offered a glimpse into the respect he has for Swift, whose career began with a song bearing his name. While he may not have performed at her reported wedding, McGraw made clear that he remains supportive of the singer and her relationship with Kelce.