Reba McEntire Shares Hilarious Halloween Throwbacks, Including a Surprise With Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is celebrating Halloween with a trip down memory lane, giving fans a look at some of her most memorable costumes and family moments from years past.

The country music legend shared a collection of throwback photographs on Saturday, October 31, showing everything from an elaborate Cleopatra transformation to a pirate costume and a childhood Halloween memory featuring a familiar purple dinosaur.

The former “The Voice” coach’s latest Instagram post gave followers a chance to revisit some of her own creative costumes while celebrating a holiday she has clearly enjoyed for decades.

Reba McEntire Shares Rare Halloween Throwback Photos

Reba, 71, posted the photographs on Instagram alongside a question for her followers.

“Some past Halloween favorites! What are you dressing up as today? 🎃”

One photograph showed the “Fancy” singer dressed as Cleopatra, wearing a gold-beaded Egyptian headdress, a black wig and a blue outfit.

Another featured Reba in a pirate costume, complete with an oversized hat, red ribbons, and an all-black ensemble.

The collection also included vintage photographs of the singer dressed in retro clothing, a playful camouflage-themed look, and an older family picture featuring a child wearing a Barney costume.

The photographs offered a glimpse of the Grammy winner’s lighter side offstage.

Fans React to Reba McEntire’s Memorable Halloween Costumes

Fans quickly filled the comments with their favorite looks, with the Cleopatra costume receiving particular attention.

“It’s the Cleopatra for me 😍🔥,” her daughter-in-law, Marissa Blackstock, wrote.

Another focused on the nostalgic photograph featuring the purple dinosaur costume.

“You’re not a millennial unless you wore that same Barney costume for Halloween,” the fan commented.

Other followers shared their Halloween plans and celebrated the singer’s photo collection.

Reba McEntire Reveals Halloween Pranks on Fiancé Rex Linn

Reba’s Halloween enthusiasm goes beyond dressing up.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Wednesday, October 21, she revealed how she turns the tables on her fiancé, Rex Linn, when he tries to scare her.

Rex, 69, enjoys Halloween decorations and occasionally hides frightening props around their home.

But there is one thing the actor cannot stand one thing.

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“He is an arachnophobic. He does not like spiders,” Reba told Jennifer Hudson.

The singer explained that when Rex hides a fake spider or rat beneath her pillow, she sometimes moves it under his instead.

“He forgets! He forgets he did it,” she said.

Reba also revealed that she occasionally leaves the props in unexpected places, including near his coffee cups or on his briefcase, knowing he will be startled when he discovers them.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Have a History of Halloween Fun

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The couple previously embraced Halloween during a 2024 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Reba dressed as Delia Deetz from “Beetlejuice,” while Rex appeared as the film’s janitor, portrayed by Danny DeVito.

His elaborate transformation prompted Reba to refuse to kiss him in costume jokingly.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2025, have frequently shared their playful relationship with fans.

During her recent interview with Hudson, Reba also discussed how much she enjoys seeing people dress up as her for Halloween, especially children.