Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo’s Best Photos From The Victoria’s Secret Show

“The Voice” coach Adam Levine cheered on his wife, Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, as she graced the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18 in Los Angeles.

Take a look at some of Behati Prinsloo’s fantastic looks from the evening, including some fun backstage antics she had with the other models.

Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Is a Vision on the Victoria’s Secret Runway

Getty Behati Prinsloo walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

This wasn’t Behati Prinsloo’s first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and it likely won’t be her last. The model has participated in 13 shows and adores being part of the big event each year.

“ANGEL🪽Malibu Barbie loading……. @victoriassecret 💅🏽” Behati Prinsloo Levine captioned her own photos from the show. The model looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked the runway. But most importantly, she seemed to be having an absolute blast.

Prinsloo Levine rocked a lacy pink and turquoise bra with matching underwear. And of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without a set of large iridescent angel wings. She completed her ensemble with a pair of pink hoop earrings and strappy stilettos.

The model isn’t just gorgeous on the outside — she also appears to have a loving heart as well.

“@behatiprinsloo Thank you for your kindness, for coming back to me at the end of the runway and thanking me for your makeup. You are very sweet,” celebrity makeup artist Luis Torres wrote in the comments.

Getty Behati Prinsloo walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

While viewers loved the pink and turquoise set, that wasn’t the only look Behati Prinsloo rocked that evening. The 38-year-old also sported a dazzling white bra and underwear set, with a flashy see-through outer layer. This outfit matched perfectly with her silver bracelet and earring set.

After the show concluded, Behati Prinsloo Levine uploaded some of her favorite moments of the evening in another Instagram post.

“Peak Girlhood!!! My lucky number 13th show,” the model captioned the post, proceeding to thank many of the people and teams who helped make the magic happen.

While the 38-year-old absolutely commanded the runway, she also enjoyed acting silly with the other models behind the scenes. Fans found it refreshing to see that such a glamorous model was in many ways, just like everyone else.

The Maroon 5 Frontman Gushes Over His Beautiful Bride

Adam Levine wasn’t photographed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but he still kept up with the event. On social media, he absolutely fawned over Behati Prinsloo’s photo from the makeup chair.

“Totally and completely and eternally blown away,” Levine captioned an Instagram update featuring his wife.

“The Queen!! Angel!!! Love her so much 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗” fellow model Kate Upton sweetly replied in the comments.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo married in 2014 and went on to welcome three children together. Though they keep their personal lives private, they occasionally show glimpses of the kids on social media.

Fans hope to see Behati Prinsloo Levine in many more fashion shows to come.