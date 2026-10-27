Riley Green’s Career Looked Very Different Before Country Music Fame

Riley Green opened up about his life before his country music stardom.

During the October 26 episode of “The Voice,” Green, 38, faced a tough decision as he chose which contestants would advance to Cut Week. As he weighed his options, the country singer shared an interesting tidbit about his former line of work.

“Cade, one of the best things about you is that you know what you are and what you do well and what you wanna do. And I think that comes with playing a bunch of shows,” Green told Cade after the Battle round, per NBC Insider.

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“And Brayden, at 19 years old I was still building houses for a living and I didn’t even sing in the shower. I didn’t want anybody to hear me sing,” Green shared. “So the fact that you can get out here and you’ve got a vibe and a look that’s gonna take everybody’s attention as soon as you get on the stage is amazing for the career that you’re gonna have and I have no doubt that you’re gonna have.”

Ultimately, Mower secured a spot in Cut Week with another impressive vocal performance.

Riley Green Reveals Job Before Country Music

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Before pursuing country music full-time, Green worked in construction, framing houses alongside his father and grandfather in his hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama. His childhood memories of operating Caterpillar machinery with his grandfather are even featured on the company’s official website.

“Riley Green comes from a family with a long history of owning Cat equipment. Some of his earliest memories as a kid include watching his granddaddy operate Cat machines on their family’s land. Before fully committing to his music career, Riley joined the construction workforce where he framed houses alongside his father and granddaddy,” the website stated.

Green previously discussed his transition from working in construction to pursuing a career in country music.

“When I stopped playing ball in college and I was just kinda working construction, I started playing in bars. And I’m playing cover shows at these bars, and somebody else would get up after me and they could sing circles around me,” the singer said during a June 28 interview on “TODAY.”

Green continued, “So the only thing I could do to set myself apart was to write, because nobody can write the exact story that I’m gonna come up with. And when people started to tell me that this meant something to them, or that line reminded them of this or whatever, that is when I kinda became passionate about it.”

Meet Riley Green’s Team on ‘The Voice’ Season 30

Green has narrowed his team to seven artists heading into Cut Week on “The Voice” Season 30. Now, the country singer faces some tough choices as he decides which contestants will move on to the Live Shows.

Here are the seven artists on Team Riley: