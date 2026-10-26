How Blake Shelton Helped John Anderson During His Health Struggles

Blake Shelton gave John Anderson a reason to look forward to the future when the country singer was recovering from a devastating period of health problems that threatened his career.

Anderson, a Country Music Hall of Fame member known for hits including “Swingin’,” died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

He was 71. According to a statement from his publicist, he died peacefully in his sleep.

In the years before his death, the “Voice” coach played a meaningful role in helping Anderson return to performing after a serious illness left him facing an uncertain future.

Shelton Helped Anderson

Anderson’s health problems began in 2017, when he canceled a scheduled appearance at a festival in Alabama because of what was described as “serious medical issues.”

An update issued the following week indicated that he was “on the road to full recovery,” but his difficulties continued well beyond that initial announcement.

The singer spent much of 2017 and 2018 battling a severe illness.

Doctors initially feared he might have brain cancer, but the tumor they discovered was benign. Anderson also lost his hearing entirely at one point and came close to losing his life.

The medical crisis affected his finances, too. Unable to record music or tour regularly, he struggled as medical expenses accumulated. He had even been forced to let his band go for approximately a year.

As Anderson gradually recovered and began working on what would become his 2020 album, “Years,” an unexpected opportunity arrived. Shelton, who had long admired Anderson’s music, offered him a spot on his 2019 Heroes & Friends Tour.

Anderson Was Grateful for Shelton

Speaking to Taste of Country in 2020, Anderson recalled learning about the invitation through his agent.

“My agent got a call from Blake’s management, and they said, ‘Would John go out on tour with Blake?’” he said.

For Anderson, the offer arrived at exactly the right time.

“And that was like prayers being answered, because I had had to let my band go for about a year, and I didn’t have a band,” he recalled.

When Anderson explained that he no longer had a band to accompany him, Shelton’s team offered a solution.

“I said, ‘I don’t have a band,’ and they said, ‘His band’s gonna back you up. You’re only gonna have to sing three or four songs.’”

The arrangement allowed Anderson to return to the stage without having to assemble his own touring group. He later spoke warmly about the experience and the way Shelton and his team treated him.

“I must say about Blake Shelton, I have never been treated any better by anybody, and his organization,” Anderson said. “I made some great friends out there.”

The two singers also collaborated on “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone,” which appeared on Years. They had planned to tour together again in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.

Following Anderson’s death, Shelton shared an emotional tribute reflecting on their friendship.

“I got to see him last Sunday and I don’t even know why, but I told him I loved him,” Shelton wrote. “That is what fills my heart in this moment.”