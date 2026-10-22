Miley Cyrus Shaves Fan’s Head After Flying Her Back to L.A. for Surprise Meeting

Miley Cyrus turned a fan’s heartfelt wish into an unforgettable moment after going out of her way to help her through a difficult part of her cancer journey.

Cash Jacobs, who has stage 3 breast cancer, traveled from New York to Los Angeles hoping the former “Voice” coach would shave her head as she faced hair loss from her illness.

What began as a hopeful request on social media ultimately led to a personal meeting with Cyrus and an emotional experience Jacobs described as everything she had hoped for.

Jacobs Went Viral on TikTok With the Request

Jacobs first shared her wish in a TikTok video posted on Oct. 14, asking viewers to tag the “Flowers” singer in hopes of getting her attention.

Ahead of Cyrus’ Oct. 16 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, Jacobs posted another update about her plans. She admitted she was worried her hair might fall out before she had the chance to meet the singer.

“At this point she’ll have about three strands to shave. That’s okay, it’s better than nothing,” she said.

Jacobs planned to wear a wig to the concert because she felt self-conscious about her hair loss. She also explained that she was prepared to remove it if Cyrus called her name during the show.

Although Jacobs received a “promising email” from Cyrus’ team requesting her seat number and contact information, she initially left the venue without having her head shaved.

Still, the experience was memorable. Jacobs called it the “best night” of her life and praised the performance.

“Miley if you see this, would still like to meet you. 10,000 out of 10 show. It was so good and I cried like a baby,” she wrote.

She decided she would shave her head at home instead, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Cyrus Invited Her Back To LA for The Special Moment

But Cyrus had another surprise in store. Jacobs later revealed that the singer flew her back to Los Angeles for another show, giving them the opportunity to meet in person.

In a video documenting their encounter, Cyrus is seen shaving Jacobs’ head while offering encouragement as they share the emotional moment.

“You can be soft and strong at the same time. You’re going to brave the storm,” Cyrus told her.

The singer also expressed gratitude for their connection, saying, “Thank you to the universe for bringing us together and celebrating our connection and what music does for the world.”

Cyrus reassured Jacobs about her appearance, complimenting her features as she shaved her hair.

“You got cute ears, you got a good-shaped head. You’ve got a gorg face,” she said.

“Thank you for asking me to do this. I am honored to be the one that you asked to share this moment with and thank you,” Cyrus added.

Jacobs reflected on the meeting in her caption, writing, “They say don’t meet your idols. Well I did. And it was everything and more.”

Fans celebrated the singer’s gesture in the comments, with one writing, “The internet really did its thing!!” Another praised Cyrus for treating the experience with the care it deserved.

For Jacobs, the encounter turned a deeply personal wish into a moment of connection during an especially challenging time.