Ariana Grande Suffers Heartbreaking Family Loss

Ariana Grande is saying goodbye to a beloved member of her family after more than 17 years together.

The former “Voice” coach shared the heartbreaking news about her dog Coco in an emotional Instagram post featuring a collection of photos of the pair throughout their time together. Grande paid tribute to her longtime companion, celebrating the years of love they shared and the lasting impact Coco had on her life.

Grande Shared the Sad News

“Sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful Coco… i am so proud of you. thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years,” Grande wrote.

The Grammy winner reflected on how much joy Coco brought into her life, explaining that her beloved pet made every place she visited more beautiful. Grande also expressed how deeply she would miss her furry friend, promising to carry her memory with her always.

“I love you so, sweet girl,” she wrote at the end of her tribute.

The post prompted an outpouring of sympathy from fans and friends, many of whom shared messages of comfort in the comments.

“Rest well sweet Coco. Sending you love and sunshine,” one person wrote.

Another supporter offered a simple message of affection, commenting, “sending you all the love in the world.”

Television personality Ross Matthews also reached out to Grande, reflecting on the special bond between people and their pets.

“Oh my love. What a gift you were to one another. 17 years. And I love that you said how proud you were of her. I so get it. I’m sending you every ounce of my love,” he wrote.

Other fans shared their condolences and wished Grande comfort as she grieves.

“I am so sincerely sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love and healing energy. Coco’s little energy will always be with you,” one person commented.

Many others filled the comments with red heart emojis and messages of support for the singer.

Coco held a special place in Grande’s life as her very first rescue dog. The pup, believed to be a Dachshund-German Shepherd mix, was 17 years old as of March. Her long life meant she was part of Grande’s world for more than a decade and a half.

Grande Has Been Outspoken About Her Love for Animals

Grande has long been outspoken about her love for animals and her support for rescue organizations. Her interest in animal welfare goes back years, and she has previously used her platform to encourage people to adopt pets in need of homes.

In a 2015 campaign interview with Billboard, Grande explained why rescuing animals mattered so much to her.

“I got involved with dog rescues by simply loving animals. Dogs are the most harmless, sweetest babes in the world. They show nothing but unconditional love, so they deserve that in return. According to the ASPCA, 1.2 million dogs and 1.4 million cats are euthanized every year, and 80 percent of them are healthy! The thought of a sweet, loving angel going without a home or being killed simply because there’s no one who will come and claim him is heartbreaking,” she said at the time.

Her tribute to Coco reflects that lifelong affection for animals and the powerful connections people can form with their pets.

Although Grande did not share further details about Coco’s death, her message made clear how grateful she was for their years together. After more than 17 years of companionship, the singer is now holding on to the memories of a dog who was part of her family for much of her life.