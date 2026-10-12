‘The Voice’ Season 30 LIVE Recap & Spoilers: Who is Eliminated in ‘The Battles Premiere’ Tonight?

Well, the Blind Auditions are over, and now it’s time to see which Artists can hold their own in the Battles! “The Voice” Season 30 returns tonight with “The Battles Premiere.” The hard part? only one Artist from each Battle can be chosen to advance by their Coach, which means someone will be heading home.

Yep, the competition is about to get a whole lot tougher. These Artists have already impressed the Coaches enough to earn a spot on their teams, but now they have to prove they deserve to stay. Let’s be real, having to compete against someone on your own team isn’t exactly an easy situation!

And with the option to “steal” an Artist for their team, an elimination doesn’t always have to be the end of the road. Honestly, it seems like Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green could have some pretty difficult decisions ahead as they weigh each performance and decide who deserves another shot. Will any Artists get stolen, and who will be sent home? We’re about to find out.

Yep, it’s time to see out who makes it through and who has to say goodbye!

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Only One Artist Can Win Each Battle on ‘The Voice’

The Blind Auditions were all about earning a spot on a team, but now the Artists have to show their Coaches why they deserve to stick around.

So, how the Battles actually work?

two singers from the same team take the stage together and perform the same song after their Coach and celebrity advisor help them get ready.

the Coach has to pick a winner. Yep, even if both Artists do a great job, only one can move on.

But let’s be real, losing a Battle doesn’t always mean going home.

each Coach gets one steal where they can choose to bring an Artist who lost their Battle onto their team.

if nobody uses a steal, the losing Artist of each Battle is eliminated.

Honestly, it seems like the Coaches will have some tough calls to make, and one steal could give a singer another shot at winning “The Voice” Season 30.

Recap: Team Riley Artists Take on the First Battle

At the end of last week’s Blind Auditions episode, Carly Pearce was revealed as Team Riley’s celeb advisor. And fans got their first glimpse at this season’s Battles. They kicked things off with a Battle featuring Brandy Neely up against the only duo in the competition, Ferryn & Brinkley.

They sang “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert.

Clarkson admitted that Brandy would be tough to go against, telling her, “Man, Brandy, it’s hard to compete…but you shine through!” Then, when it came time to give Riley Green her take on the Battle, Kelly said, “I would lean a little towards Ferryn & Brinkley.”

Winner: Ferryn & Brinkley

Ferryn & Brinkley Eliminated: Brandy Neely

Battle #1: Team Queen

Alt Bloom faced off against Morgan Lett, singing “Ex-Factor” by Lauryn Hill.

Riley Green called it “fun” and pointed out how much he liked Alt’s high notes. Green admitted he would lean toward Morgan because of his “energetic” performance.

Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, felt Morgan did the song justice but compared Alt to Adam Levine and leaned toward Alt because he managed to surprise her.

Adam Levine thought the decision would ultimately come down to personal taste.

Queen Latifah chose… Alt Bloom as the winner of this battle.

Eliminated: Morgan Lett

Battle #2: Team Adam