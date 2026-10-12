Sneak Peek At ‘Voice’ Coach Queen Latifah Facing ‘Toughest Decision of My Life’ in Battle Rounds

The 30th season of “The Voice” is officially underway, and the episode airing on Monday, October 12 launches the season’s Battle Rounds.

In a preview clip from the episode, newbie coach Queen Latifah discovers why the Battle Rounds are so aptly named.

‘The Toughest Decision of My Life’

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In the clip, which was first shared via Us Weekly, contestants Alt Bloom and Morgan Lett dazzle Queen Latifah and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Riley Green with an amazing duet on Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor.”

“You all just crushed Lauryn Hill on national television!” Clarkson gushes after the performance.

“I’m going to be honest. I was worried for you. People should generally not cover Lauryn Hill. That was so good,” Clarkson added.

So stellar was the performance, it left Queen Latifah facing a conundrum when it came to choosing one singer over the other.

Admitting this was “the toughest decision of my life,” she added, “You’re both winners to me. You’re both in my top.”

‘A Tall Order’

NBC Alt Bloom and Morgan Lett

Before she makes that difficult decision, her fellow coaches offer their feedback.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult to top how fun that was for everybody. … I don’t know how you pick one of these,” Green admits, suggesting she choose Lett. “Maybe Morgan? You had so much energy the whole performance,” Green adds.

Then it was Clarkson’s turn, and she compared Bloom’s vocal abilities to those of fellow coach Levine.

“Alt, you were the surprise for me,” she tells Bloom. “I’m leaning a little towards you because that was such a tall order.”

NBC L-R: Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green

Levine agrees. “Alt, you stuck out because of your range. Yo, I got range, but you got more, almost,” he shares. “I was like, ‘Damn.’ It’s going to boil down to taste and what Queen wants to go with. You both are amazing.”

In the clip’s final moments, Queen Latifah is still struggling to choose.

“I’m emotional over here because you were so good,” she tells the singers before host Carson Daly asks her to reveal her choice.

“Watching you all sing together has been so beautiful because this arrangement of this song? Nobody has ever done this arrangement,” she enthused.

“Wow, this is wild,” she says, before declaring that the winner of the Battle Round is … going to be revealed on tonight’s show, with the clip ending there to leave viewers in suspense.

The Battle Rounds Begin

NBC Patti LaBelle

For fans of “The Voice,” the Battle Rounds remain one of the most exciting aspects of the competition, as singers from the same team perform together knowing that only one of them will move forward while the other will be sent home.

Meanwhile, the Battle Rounds will feature special guests as some big-name advisors enter the fray.

Legendary “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle will serve as an advisor for Team Queen, while country star Carly Pearce lends her skills to Team Riley.

“Burning Down” singer Alex Warren will join Team Adam, while Oscar-winning “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose will advise Clarkson on Team Kelly.

Viewers will find out which singer will remain on Team Queen in tonight’s episode of “The Voice,” airing Monday, October 12 on NBC.