Adam Levine Reveals He ‘Made A Mistake’ With Contestant In Admission On ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” delivered one of its best comeback stories yet during Season 30’s fifth night of blind auditions. This time, it was Adam Levine left with regret instead of a new team member.

Brandon Diaz, now 29, returned to “The Voice” stage after 15 years after his very first audition on the show at just 14 years old. Diaz auditioned during Season 4 in 2013 with Andy Grammer’s “Fine By Me.” The musician hailing from Ashburn, Virginia, failed to get a single chair turn during that appearance.

Diaz spoke of his original audition with clarity, saying, “I remember being so nervous.”

“I didn’t really know myself as an artist. I was still figuring things out,” he said.

Play

Diaz Makes a Striking Comeback

This time, Diaz’s performance of Justin Timberlake’s “Drink You Away” landed quite differently. Queen Latifah turned first, then followed by Kelly Clarkson, who didn’t hold back her praise for the singer. “You can sing your behind off, sir!” She told him. “Vocally, you’re insane… I think you are so talented, man. You have that soulfulness going on.”

Levine and newcomer coach Riley Green, however, both missed their window again. When Diaz revealed to the panel that this wasn’t his first time on the “Voice” stage and that Levine had also been a coach during his original audition, the moment landed hard.

“I wish I would’ve known this all before,” Levine admitted. Green further acknowledged, “It got very difficult to not turn.”

Queen Latifah didn’t let either coach off easy. She called it a “big mistake” that neither of them turned, with Clarkson in clear agreement.

Levine openly admitted to Diaz that he “made a mistake” not turning for him. Whether he meant for his original audition or both, it was a stunning admission from the coach.

Getty NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on June 27, 2008 at Bryant Park in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Where Diaz Landed on Season 30

Despite Levine’s clear interest in his second audition, Diaz ultimately chose Team Queen Latifah. She was the first coach to turn her chair for his audition. Diaz said he was drawn to the “clear energy” she offered as a coach. Latifah is a first-time coach this season alongside Green.

Diaz further revealed during his audition that he is married to Jackie Foster, who also previously competed on the show. Foster was a part of Team Kelly in Season 14, where she was eventually stolen by coach Alicia Keys.

Queen Latifah has picked up Chari, Kayleigh Mathews, BigCountry, Bryan Jaymes, Mia Knight, Alt Bloom, Luke Cope, Marcus Ladden Jr., Morgan Let, and Sophia Liano so far this season. The last episode of blind auditions for Season 30 will air on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Levine has built his own team up over the five blind audition episodes so far. He has recruited Amanda Mikkel, Lexi Stephens, Destinee Monroe, Connor Closs, Dakota Cohen, Julia Clark, Luke Curran, Marilyn Hucek, Owen Uffens, and Cal Cook so far.