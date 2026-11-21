“The Voice” coach Riley Green skipped the 2026 CMA Awards on November 18 and spent the day hunting instead.

While other country music stars gathered in Nashville for the awards show, Green shared photos and a video on his Instagram Stories showing himself enjoying some time outdoors with his bow.

Green posted a scenic landscape photo with the caption, “Hard to beat,” and paired it with Gary Allan’s song “Right Where I Want to Be.”

He also shared a video of himself walking through the countryside carrying a bow.

Although Green showed fans how he spent his time, he did not directly explain why he decided against attending the awards ceremony.

Riley Green Chose Hunting Over the 2026 CMA Awards

Green’s decision to spend November 18 outdoors came during a busy year for the country singer.

He released his album “That’s Just Me,” toured across the country and appeared as a coach on two seasons of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Green did not receive any nominations at the 2026 CMA Awards. His latest album arrived after the eligibility period for this year’s ceremony.

The singer has also been spending time in Hollywood while filming the live rounds of “The Voice.”

In a recent interview with People, Green admitted that his busy schedule had kept him away from his dog, Carl, for an extended period.

He revealed that he had not seen Carl in a month.

Green owns a farm in Alabama and hunting property in Kansas, although he did not disclose where he filmed his November 18 Instagram updates.

Riley Green Still Has Two Acts Competing on ‘The Voice’

While Green missed the CMA Awards, he remains busy coaching contestants on season 30 of “The Voice.”

Two acts from Team Riley have advanced to the Top 10: sisters Ferryn & Brinkley and 19-year-old Alabama singer Joe Henley.

Ferryn & Brinkley secured their place in the competition after performing “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks.

Green praised the sisters for knowing what they wanted to accomplish on the show.

“I have a hard time saying I’m much of a Coach with y’all because y’all came in knowing exactly what you wanted to do … I don’t know how you don’t continue to be on this show,” he told them.

Henley also advanced after performing Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” during the show’s Y2K-themed night.

The Alabama contestant previously described his experience singing before joining the competition as performing for the crickets.

Green praised Henley for continuing to improve throughout the season and stepping up each time he performed.

However, Team Riley lost another contestant during the live rounds when Cade Mower was eliminated in episode 13.

Other contestants previously eliminated from Green’s team include Brandy Neelly, Caroline Alexis, Kenna Elpers, Brendan Coulter, Harmony McKee, Brayden Howell, Allie Rae, Keiyana Osmond, Kayleigh Mathews and Everett Bounds.

Season 30 of “The Voice” airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with the live shows also simulcasting on Peacock at 9 p.m. in viewers’ local time zones.