Reba McEntire is paying tribute to her late friend Dolly Parton after they collaborated on “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” which earned a Grammy nomination.

The country music legend and former coach on NBC’s “The Voice” is among the artists nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2027 Grammy Awards for their recording of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

McEntire, 71, who coached several seasons of “The Voice” and mentored Season 25 winner Asher HaVon, has frequently spoken about her admiration for Parton.

She celebrated the recognition on Instagram after the nominations were announced on Monday, November 16.

Her message was especially poignant because Parton, who died in August at 80, had personally brought the artists together to record it.

Reba McEntire Shares Emotional Message for Dolly Parton

McEntire shared artwork from the song on Instagram, acknowledging her fellow nominees Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson and Queen Latifah.

She also included a personal message to the late country icon. “Dolly, I hope we made you proud! 🦋” she wrote.

The accompanying image showed Parton holding a guitar against a mountain landscape as sunlight broke through the clouds.

The recording earned a nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, according to the Recording Academy.

Why Did Dolly Parton Revisit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”?

Parton originally released the song in 1977 on her album “New Harvest… First Gathering.”

She recorded a new version in January 2026 to celebrate her 80th birthday, inviting four artists to join her.

The project also supported a cause close to her heart. According to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, proceeds benefited pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Cyrus, 33, who was Parton’s goddaughter, also marked the nomination with a personal tribute.

The late singer received three posthumous nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, People reported.

What Did Reba McEntire Say After Dolly Parton’s Death?

McEntire previously honored her longtime friend following Parton’s death on Tuesday, August 25. In an Instagram tribute featuring photographs from their friendship, the country star remembered Parton’s generosity and the impact she had on others.

“There will never ever be another you,” McEntire wrote on social media.

She also reflected on memories that remained particularly meaningful.

“I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation.”

Their friendship extended beyond music.

Parton appeared on McEntire’s sitcom “Reba” in 2005, and the singers later recorded a duet of “Does He Love You.”

How Did “The Voice” Star Honor Dolly Parton at the Emmy Awards?

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McEntire also paid tribute to Parton during the Emmy Awards in September.

The former “The Voice” coach performed “Appalachian Memories,” a song from Parton’s 1983 album “Burlap & Satin,” during the ceremony’s remembrance of the singer.

McEntire ended the emotional performance with a message to her friend. “I love you, Dolly. So much.”