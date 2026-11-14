Gorgeous Camila Cabello Drops Jaws in Lacy Negligee at the Latin Grammy Awards [SEE]

Beautiful Cuban–Mexican–American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello turned heads and dropped jaws this week at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

The event took place on Thursday, November 12, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was attended by a star-studded audience. Attendees included Academy Award-winning actress Ana de Armas and her new boyfriend Beto Montenegro.

Cabello, 29, presented Record of the Year to Argentine rapper, singer, producer, and songwriter Milo J (for his track “Niño”) and introduced regional Mexican band Grupo Frontera on stage at the prestigious event.

The former coach on “The Voice” stunned onlookers with her outfit at the event. She took to social media to share her look with her fans.

Camila Cabello Looked Absolutely Incredible at the Latin Grammys

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello shared her look at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards with the 61.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of seven photographs and two videos. In both videos and five of the images, she is wearing a stunning pale pink lacy slip skirt and matching bra crop top by Simone Rocha that exposed her toned tummy (per Red Carpet Fashion Awards). In the other two pictures, she is wearing a vintage red-and-white floral slip gown designed by John Galliano. Suffice it to say that she looked beautiful in both outfits (although the former in particular was an absolute jaw-dropper).

Cabello’s caption on her post is in Spanish and reads, “q noche tan bonita !! 💘💓🌺💞 @latingrammys.” That translates as, “what a beautiful night !! 💘💓🌺💞 @latingrammys.”

Daddy Yankee and Zion & Lennox’s 2004 reggaeton track “Yo Voy” plays over her post. Notably, Daddy Yankee was honored at the previous night’s event, the Latin Recording Academy 2026 Person of the Year Gala, also at the MGM Grand.

Cabello’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on her look and their general appreciation of her.

Fans & Followers Shower Cabello With Love

Getty Camila Cabello at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards.

The comments section of Camila Cabello’s post about the 27th Latin Grammy Awards is buzzing with messages from her fans and followers. Simply put, they all think she looked amazing at the event.

The official account of the Latin Grammys commented in Spanish, writing, “¡Muchas gracias por acompañarnos en La Noche Más Importante de la Música Latina! ❤” That translates as, “Thank you so much for joining us at The Most Important Night in Latin Music! ❤”

One of Cabello’s followers also wrote in Spanish, posting, “Pero mi amoooor que hermosa estas, toda una reina 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥TE AMO ❤️,” which translates as, “But my love how beautiful you are, a whole queen 😍 😍 😍 😍 🔥 🔥 🔥 I LOVE YOU ❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “i am forever obsessed with you camz.”

Someone else described Cabello as, “perfect perfect perfect.”

“My latin girl IS MY MOOD ALWAYS,” said somebody else.

A particularly flattering individual proclaimed, “❤️ So incredibly impressive, sensational, enough to make one faint, guaranteed to raise one’s blood pressure, breathtaking, divinely beautiful.❤️”

Last but not least, a big fan of Cabello’s commented, “Face card never declines!!!!”

We wish Camila Cabello all the very best with her ongoing career. Moreover, we hope she had a fabulous evening at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards. One thing’s for sure: she certainly looked the part.