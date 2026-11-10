Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Honest Advice She Gives ‘The Voice’ Contestants

Kelly Clarkson knows firsthand how much a singing competition can change someone’s life. Nearly 25 years after winning “American Idol,” the Grammy-winning singer is drawing on her own experience to guide aspiring artists on “The Voice.”

Clarkson recently explained why she believes in giving her contestants honest advice about the music industry, including the challenges they may face long after the show ends.

Kelly Clarkson Shares Honest Advice for ‘The Voice’ Contestants

NBC THE VOICE — “Cut Week” Episode 3011 — Pictured: (l-r) Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Riley Green

During an interview shared by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, November 10, the four-time winning ‘The Voice’ coach, 44, reflected on what she tells the aspiring singers competing on her team.

The “Because of You” singer, who returned as a coach for Season 30 of “The Voice,” recently explained why she believes honesty and genuine support matter as much as helping contestants deliver memorable performances.

NBC THE VOICE — “Live Top 13 Part 1” Episode 3012 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson

Unlike many established artists who offer guidance on the show, the former “American Idol” champion understands the pressure of being judged on national television because she experienced it herself.

“I always liked to be really blunt and honest,” she explained.

The singer stressed that contestants should view the competition as one opportunity in a much longer career, not the defining moment of their musical journey.

She also wants them to understand that success rarely follows a predictable path.

Kelly Clarkson Warns ‘The Voice’ Artists About Career Challenges

NBC THE VOICE — “” The Battles Premiere” Episode 2904 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson –

The chart-topping singer explained that building a music career comes with unexpected changes, both professionally and personally.

“And that stairway will go up and down,” she said, describing the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry.

Beyond developing their talent, the “Since U Been Gone” singer believes contestants need trustworthy people around them.

She encouraged aspiring performers to surround themselves with people who genuinely care about their success, not those interested only in what they can gain.

Her advice comes from years of navigating an industry that can change quickly, even for established performers.

Kelly Clarkson Reflects on Her Own ‘American Idol’ Journey

Kelly became a household name in September 2002 when she won the debut season of “American Idol,” defeating runner-up Justin Guarini. The victory launched a music career that produced hits including “Breakaway,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and “Because of You.”

Now, more than two decades later, she hopes contestants recognize that a television competition can lead to lasting opportunities.

“This isn’t lip service, like I’ve actually been in your shoes and this could, you can make a living off of this,” she said.

For Kelly, helping aspiring singers realize they can support themselves through music remains one of the most rewarding parts of coaching.

Kelly Clarkson Returns for ‘The Voice’ Season 30

The singer returned to the NBC competition alongside fellow veteran coach Adam Levine, with Queen Latifah and country star Riley Green joining the panel.

Season 30 began its live rounds Monday, November 9, with performances from artists on Adam and Queen Latifah’s teams.

Contestants representing Kelly and Riley are scheduled to perform during the next live broadcast on Monday, November 16. The new season also introduces changes to viewer voting, with audiences able to participate through TikTok and text messages.