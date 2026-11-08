Ariana Grande Packs on the PDA With Ricky Alvarez in Playful Beauty Challenge

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her relationship with Ricky Alvarez, and their latest appearance together is getting plenty of attention.

Grande Shares the Fun Moment With Alvarez

The singer former “Voice” coach shared a playful Instagram Reel on Saturday, Nov. 7, while promoting products from her R.E.M. Beauty line. The couple took part in a social media challenge called “What’s on my lips?” but Alvarez quickly put his own spin on the game.

“Or what’s on my girlfriend’s lips, really,” the dancer, 35, joked at the start of the video, which was shared on the beauty brand’s Instagram account.

Grande began by applying a generous amount of the brand’s Glossy Balm to her lips. She then leaned in to kiss Alvarez, giving him a chance to identify the product by tasting it.

His first reaction made it clear he wanted another try.

“Oh, I need more,” Alvarez said, prompting Grande to kiss him again. “That’s not Blur Butter.”

The playful exchange continued as Alvarez tried to work out which product Grande was wearing. He eventually settled on Glossy Balm, explaining his reasoning with a humorous reference to his recent meal.

“It has to be Glossy Balm,” he continued. “I also just ate spicy ramen, so I feel like the pores would be open. I feel like it might hit me quicker, so I think I’m gonna go with Glossy Balm.”

Alvarez went on to correctly identify the remaining products, including a bonus round that offered a tease of an unreleased holiday item.

Fans Loved the Funny Video

Fans were quick to react to the couple’s affectionate appearance in the video. Some joked about Alvarez’s involvement in the beauty promotion, while others were excited to see the pair together.

“he deserves an employee discount after this.”

“THIS IS THE HARD LAUNCH WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR.”

“i can’t believe this is my first time hearing his voice ????”

Another fan praised the couple’s chemistry, writing, “ladies, the bar has officially been set.”

Others shared their excitement with comments including, “Me giggling like I’m in the room too,” “First time ever hearing Ricky talk,” and “Omggggg pls so cute.”

Grande and Alvarez have known each other for years. The two first met when Alvarez worked as one of Grande’s backup dancers during her Honeymoon Tour, which ran from 2014 to 2015.

Their professional relationship eventually turned romantic. They began dating around April 2015, but called it quits in July 2016.

Now, their latest video has given fans a new glimpse of their connection. Although the challenge was created to spotlight R.E.M. Beauty products, the kisses and playful back-and-forth between Grande and Alvarez quickly became the main attraction.

The bonus product reveal also gave beauty fans something to look forward to, but many viewers seemed just as interested in seeing the singer and dancer togethe