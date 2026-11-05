Smitten Ariana Grande Packs on the PDA With Ricky Alvarez in NYC

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are looking more in love than ever.

On Monday, November 2, the 33-year-old former “The Voice” coach took to Instagram to share a photo dump, including loved-up snaps with the 33-year-old artist.

One photo showed the couple hugging and gazing into each other’s eyes while surrounded by greenery in New York City. In another shot, Grande sweetly kissed Alvarez on the forehead.

Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez’s Rekindled Romance

In July, TMZ reported that Grande and Alvarez got back together. The two first dated in 2015 after meeting on her Honeymoon Tour.

They called it quits in July 2016 but reportedly remained on good terms following their breakup.

Grande has also made several playful changes to the lyrics of her 2018 hit “Thank U, Next” during the tour, referencing her renewed romance with Alvarez.

The original version includes the line, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.” However, during her final show on September 1, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I’m tryna make him my last.”

Grande seemingly confirmed her rekindled romance with the professional dancer and photographer on Instagram in August.

Who Is Ricky Alvarez

Alvarez has built a career in both dance and photography. The Mexican-American artist from San Diego, California, first worked with Grande as a backup dancer during her 2014–2015 “Honeymoon Tour.”

He later shifted his focus to photography, establishing his own media company, All Things Mean. Through the business, he has produced photo and video content for major brands, including Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Ulta Beauty, Coach, Puma, and KKW Beauty.

Alvarez has also expanded into directing, bringing together his interests in visual storytelling, photography, and movement.

Despite their renewed romance, sources claimed Grande and Alvarez are “taking things very slowly.”

“Ricky has always been a friend and confidant,” a source told PEOPLE in July. “She really trusts him. He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh and she enjoys spending time with him.”

The insider added, “They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life.”

Ariana Grande has had several high-profile relationships over the years, including the late rapper Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, Big Sean, Dalton Gomez, and her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

Grande is set to appear in “Focker-in-Law” alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro on Nov. 25, 2026.