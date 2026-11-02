Michael Bublé Shares Rare Family Photos and Sweet Message About His Dad

Michael Bublé has spent much of his career singing about love, but the relationship he celebrated this week is one he has admired since childhood.

The singer, who served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” for three seasons and led two contestants to victory during his time on the show, marked his parents’ wedding anniversary with a collection of vintage photographs, offering a glimpse into their younger years and the marriage he grew up watching.

For Michael, 51, the most meaningful part wasn’t how much his parents have changed over the decades. It was how one thing has remained exactly the same.

Michael Bublé Shares Rare Throwback Photos of His Parents

On Monday, November 2, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer took to Instagram to celebrate his parents, Lewis Bublé and Amber Bublé, with a nostalgic video featuring several photographs from their younger days.

One picture shows the couple dressed for a special occasion, with Lewis wearing a white suit and Amber posing beside him in a red outfit and wide-brimmed hat.

Another captures them standing together outdoors against a picturesque mountain backdrop. In a third photograph, Amber affectionately wraps her arms around her husband as they pose in front of a stone wall.

The Grammy-winning singer accompanied the photographs with Billy Joel‘s romantic classic “Just the Way You Are.”

Michael Bublé Shares Heartfelt Message About Parents’ Marriage

Alongside the nostalgic photographs, Michael shared a touching observation about his parents’ affection and love for one another.

“I’ve spent my whole life watching these two love each other and to this day, my Dad still looks at my Mom like he can’t believe his luck. #HappyAnniversary” he wrote.

The singer also shared the anniversary message in Spanish.

Rather than revealing how many years his parents have been married, Michael focused on the affection he has witnessed throughout his life.

And judging by the photographs and his affectionate message, the singer remains just as charmed by his parents’ romance as he was growing up.

Who Are Michael Bublé’s Parents, Lewis and Amber?

Family has always played an important role in the Canadian singer’s life.

According to Today, Michael grew up in Burnaby, British Columbia, with his younger sisters, Crystal and Brandee.

His father worked as a salmon fisherman and often spent long stretches away from home, while his mother helped raise their children with support from extended family.

In a 2011 interview with The Guardian, Michael recalled spending his teenage summers working aboard his father’s fishing boat.

His maternal grandfather, Demetrio Santagà, also played an important role in shaping his musical career, introducing him to classic jazz and encouraging his early performances.

Michael Bublé Has Often Spoken About His Close-Knit Family

Family has always been at the center of Michael’s life, and the Grammy-winning singer has frequently spoken about how his parents’ love shaped the way he raises his own children.

In a 2018 interview with Parade, Michael recalled growing up in a close-knit neighborhood in Burnaby, British Columbia, surrounded by family, friends and neighbors.

The childhood memories were so precious to him that he wanted his own children to experience something similar. “That is really what I wanna protect for my kids,” he told the outlet.

Michael, who shares four children with his wife, Luisana Lopilato, has also spoken lovingly about his mother, Amber, and her influence on their family.

In 2025, he paid a sweet tribute to his mom, writing,

“Happy birthday to the best mom ever! You have a heart of gold, the patience of a saint and the ability to make all of your kids feel like your favourite. You raised us with so much love and kindness. I wouldn’t be me without you. You’re one of a kind and we adore you! 🥰“

The latest anniversary post was a lovely way for Michael to celebrate two people who have always been important in his life!