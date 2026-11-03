‘The Voice’ Season 30 Live Results & Spoilers: Who Survives ‘Cut Week’ and Advances to the Live Shows?

“The Voice” Season 30 is getting ready for one of its toughest nights yet. And yep, Cut Week is bringing some major changes to the competition. The Coaches (Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine) are about to choose two Artists from their respective teams to advance straight to the Live Shows. Which means the remaining singers have one more chance to prove they deserve a spot. Honestly, with so much talent still in the running, these decisions aren’t going to be easy.

Let’s be real, this is a pretty brutal format. Accodring to NBC, only four of the 20 remaining Artists will earn a spot in the Live Shows through their performances. So, one singer is advancing from each team. America will then get the chance to vote for one more Artist from the eliminated group. Giving someone another shot at moving forward. It seems like even the Artists who don’t make it through right away tonight have a reason to keep hoping.

And once Cut Week is over, we’ll have our Top 13.

Stay tuned for a look at which Artists were sent through immediately and how to vote. Plus who survives Cut Week, and which singers are eliminated from “The Voice” Season 30 tonight.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

The Coaches Choose Which Artists Immediately Advance

NBC Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green for “The Voice” Season 30, Episode 11: “Cut Week”

As Cut Week gets fully underway, each Coach gets to choose two Artists from their team to send straight through to the Live Shows. That means these singers can skip the performances tonight and don’t have to worry about earning their spots through the competition. Yep, getting that news has to be a huge relief.

Team Queen Fights for the Live Shows on ‘The Voice’ Season 30

Mia Knight and BigCountry are immediately advancing to the Live Shows on Team Queen. Now the other five Artists must sing to see who will make it through.

Bryan Jaymes sings “Use Me” by Bill Withers.

Destinee Monroe sings “Space Oddity” by David Bowie.

Alt Bloom sings “For the First Time” by The Script.

Lillie Kolich sings “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure.

Chari sings “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Fugees.

Who Advances After Performing?

Lillie Kolich earned the final spot on Team Queen.

‘The Voice’ Season 30: Team Adam Takes the Stage

Lexi Stephens and Connor Closs are immediately advancing to the Live Shows on Team Adam. Now, the other five Artists must sing to see who will make it through.

Evan James sings “Midnight Train to Memphis” by Chris Stapleton.

Dakota Cohen sings “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by Fuel.

Owen Uffens sings “Electric Feel” by MGMT.

Amanda Mikkel sings “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton.

Brandon Diaz sings “Dare You to Move” by Switchfoot.