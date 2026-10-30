Inside Blake Shelton’s Family Life With Gwen Stefani and Her 3 Sons After Leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has spent much of his time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her three sons since leaving NBC’s “The Voice” in 2023 after 23 seasons as a coach.

The country singer, 50, married Stefani in July 2021 and has embraced his role as stepfather to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The couple split their time between California and their ranch in Oklahoma, where they enjoy gardening, outdoor activities and spending time together away from their entertainment careers.

Shelton has also continued recording music and performing, but he has repeatedly said that his family takes priority over his work.

In a 2022 interview with People, Shelton explained that he wanted to spend more time at home rather than continue the demanding filming schedule required by “The Voice.”

“I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets,” he said.

Blake Shelton Takes His Role as Stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s Sons Seriously

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Shelton has spoken openly about how becoming a stepfather changed his perspective on life.

In the interview, the singer explained that he considers Stefani’s children when making decisions about his career.

“Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life,” Shelton said.

He added that he pays attention when the boys notice his absence.

“[When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’ I take that stuff to heart,” he said.

During a January 2023 interview with “Access Hollywood,” Shelton said his family responsibilities influenced his decision to leave “The Voice.”

“Being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he explained.

“The only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like ‘The Voice’ that demands a lot of your time…those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”

Shelton also told People that he didn’t want to look back on his career and regret missing important moments with the children.

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

Shelton and Stefani Enjoy a Quieter Life at Their Oklahoma Ranch

Shelton and Stefani spend part of their time at his Oklahoma property, where they enjoy outdoor activities and a slower routine.

The couple frequently garden together, and Shelton has shared glimpses of his work around the ranch, including his enthusiasm for tractors and other equipment.

The family has also taken trips to the Ozarks, where Shelton and Stefani have spent time outdoors with the children.

In a February 2025 interview with Hook & Barrel, Shelton said his interests have stayed the same since childhood.

“I was the guy that basically had already figured out what makes me happy by the time I was 14 years old: It’s country music and fishing and hunting,” he said.

Shelton also told People that he and Stefani enjoy spending quiet evenings together after years of traveling and performing.

“Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we’re like, ‘Hey, I’m good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch ‘Ozark’ eight times,'” he said. “That’s our life now, and we love it.”

Blake Shelton Opens Up About His Marriage to Gwen Stefani

Shelton and Stefani met as coaches on “The Voice” before beginning their relationship in 2015.

They married six years later during a ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

In the 2022 People interview, Shelton described how comfortable he feels in their marriage.

“The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

“To me, she’s my best friend and everything that I need and lean on.”

Shelton shared similar comments during an April 2024 interview with “Access,” explaining that he and Stefani enjoy spending time together regardless of what they’re doing.

“She’s my best friend; that’s the best way I know to say it,” Shelton said.

“And we have fun with it — maybe that’s the key. We have so much fun together. Whether we’re having a cup of coffee in the morning, watching a movie, or performing in an arena somewhere.”

The couple have also continued working together musically, recording duets while maintaining their individual careers.

Shelton Continues His Music Career While Spending More Time With Family

Although Shelton left “The Voice,” he has not retired from country music.

In 2025, he released “For Recreational Use Only,” his first studio album in four years.

The album featured “Texas,” which reached No. 1 on country radio and became the singer’s 30th chart-topping single.

Shelton discussed his approach to recording during an interview with American Songwriter.

“I’ve never been somebody who’s trying to make some kind of a statement with an album,” he said. “I’ve just always been someone who wants to collect great songs. I know it’s subject to opinion, but I look back at some of these songs that I’ve had and just go, ‘Man, I’m really, really proud.'”

Shelton also maintains business interests, including his Ole Red restaurant and entertainment venues.

Despite his ongoing projects, he has said that he no longer wants his career to dictate his family’s schedule.

“It’s time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in,” Shelton told People.