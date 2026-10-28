‘The Voice’ Season 30: 5 Things to Know About Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah is expanding her impressive résumé once again, taking on a new role as a coach on Season 30 of “The Voice.”

Latifah joins fellow newcomer Riley Green and coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine on the NBC singing competition. The milestone season premiered on September 21, 2026, giving Latifah her first opportunity to guide aspiring singers on the show.

Here are five things to know about the newest “The Voice” coach.

1. Queen Latifah Is Making Her ‘The Voice’ Coaching Debut

Latifah is stepping into a new role for Season 30 of the hit singing competition, joining the coaching panel for the first time.

In a September interview with TV Insider, executive producer Audrey Morrissey revealed that the production team had wanted Latifah to participate for some time.

“Queen Latifah is someone we have wanted for so long,” Morrissey told the outlet. “We wanted her to be a mentor, and we weren’t able to get the planets to align for that. … She’s one of those rare people, I’d say. She has this internal light switch. She literally radiates.”

Latifah’s debut season also coincides with several format changes, including a new elimination stage called Cut Week and the return of six weeks of live performances.

2. She Started Her Career as a Hip-Hop Artist

Getty Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 2026 BET Awards.

Long before she became a Hollywood star, Latifah made waves in the hip-hop scene. Born Dana Elaine Owens in Newark, New Jersey, she launched her recording career in the late 1980s.

Her first single, “Wrath of My Madness,” came out in 1988, while her debut album, “All Hail the Queen,” followed in 1989, establishing her as one of the pioneering women in hip-hop, per the Television Academy.

Her early success in music laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually span acting, television, and film.

3. She Earned an Oscar Nomination for ‘Chicago’

Getty Queen Latifah poses backstage during the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Latifah expanded her career into acting, landing one of her early major television roles as Khadijah James on the sitcom “Living Single,” which ran from 1993 to 1998.

She reached another career milestone with her portrayal of Matron “Mama” Morton in the 2002 musical film “Chicago.” Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, further establishing her as a versatile entertainer.

Her other film credits include “Set It Off,” “Bringing Down the House,” “The Last Holiday,” “Beauty Shop,” and “Girls Trip.”

4. She Has Earned Recognition Across Multiple Award Categories

Getty Queen Latifah attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night.

Latifah’s career has brought her accolades across music, film, and television. She won a Grammy Award for “U.N.I.T.Y.” and has also received Emmy recognition for her television work.

Her performance in “Chicago” earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In 2023, she was among the recipients of the National Medal of Arts, which recognizes significant contributions to American arts and culture.

In 2026, Latifah received another major honor when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced her induction in the Musical Influence category. The recognition celebrates her impact on hip-hop and her role in opening doors for women in the genre. The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14 in Los Angeles.

5. She Has a Personal Connection to Her ‘The Voice’ Battle Advisor

Latifah brought in a familiar face to help her team prepare for the Battle Rounds: legendary singer Patti LaBelle.

In an October 2026 preview, TV Insider revealed that LaBelle would serve as Latifah’s Battle advisor. The collaboration is especially meaningful because LaBelle mentored Latifah earlier in her career.