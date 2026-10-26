Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight, October 26? What Fans Need to Know About NBC’s New Schedule

“The Voice” airs a new episode on Monday, October 26, as season 30 continues its Battle Rounds after a major change to NBC’s weekly schedule.

The singing competition returns at 8 p.m. ET for a two-hour episode titled “The Battles Part 4.” Coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah will continue deciding which contestants advance in the competition.

However, fans accustomed to watching “The Voice” twice a week will need to adjust their viewing schedules. NBC has eliminated the show’s Tuesday episodes for the remainder of season 30.

According to NBC Insider, the network made the change to accommodate its NBA coverage, which began Tuesday, October 20.

Why Is ‘The Voice’ No Longer Airing on Tuesday Nights?

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“The Voice” began season 30 with new episodes airing on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the competition moved exclusively to Monday nights beginning October 19.

The change coincides with the return of “NBA on NBC,” which now occupies the network’s Tuesday evening programming.

NBC launched its NBA coverage on October 20 with a tripleheader, including the Philadelphia 76ers facing the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET.

NBA games will continue airing on Tuesday nights, leaving “The Voice” with one weekly episode as the competition approaches its live shows.

The schedule also includes another adjustment beginning November 2, when “The Voice” moves from its current 8 p.m. ET start time to 9 p.m. ET.

‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds Continue October 26 After Dramatic Steal

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Monday’s episode will feature the fourth installment of the Battle Rounds, with contestants competing for a chance to remain on their respective teams.

The coaches have enlisted celebrity advisers, including Carly Pearce and Patti LaBelle, to help prepare their artists for the performances.

Last week’s episode featured a battle between Queen Latifah’s team members Brandon Diaz and Bryan Jaymes, who performed “As.”

Levine praised Diaz’s performance and suggested he had won the battle. He also complimented Jaymes for expanding his vocal range.

Queen Latifah ultimately selected Jaymes to continue on her team, initially eliminating Diaz from the competition.

However, Diaz’s departure was short-lived.

Before he could leave the stage, Levine used his steal to bring Diaz onto his team, allowing the singer to continue competing in season 30.

Viewers also praised Queen Latifah’s coaching decisions following the performance.

“The Queen is bringing what has been missing from The Voice – killer song choices. Her team is smashing it across the board. I predict the Queen will win this season,” one fan commented.

Another viewer wrote, “Team Queen has had 3 Sneak Peeks on battles already, and 2 steals from her team. It just means she’s a good coach. Perfect pairing, selects the best songs.”

When Are the Remaining ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Episodes Airing?

NBC has released the remaining schedule for season 30, including the conclusion of the Battle Rounds, Cut Week and the live performances.

The remaining episodes will air on the following dates:

October 26: The Battles Part 4, 8–10 p.m.

November 2: Cut Week 9–11 p.m.

November 9: Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

November 16: Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

November 23: Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

November 30: Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

December 7: Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

December 14: Live Finale and Results 9–11 p.m.

New episodes of “The Voice” air Mondays on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock.