Taylor Swift Appears to Call Out Fan for Filming Her at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift appeared to take issue with a fan filming her while she cheered on her husband, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The former “The Voice” mentor, 36, was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to watch her NFL star husband, 37, take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to an October 19 report by Page Six, a nearby fan filmed Swift from her VIP suite as she watched the game intently.

A video shared on TikTok showed a woman apparently filming or photographing Swift.

Despite being approached by the singer’s security, the unnamed woman continued pointing her phone at the “Bad Blood” singer and her companions.

Taylor Swift Appears to Tell Fan to Stop Filming Her

Eventually, Swift appeared to notice the fan and gestured for her to stop recording and watch the game.

Another person seated in the row below the VIP suite also told the woman to stop, prompting her to quickly return to her seat.

Fans took to the comments and condemned the woman’s actions.

One fan wrote, “I do not understand how people think this is OK even after she told you to stop you continue on until her bodyguard has to tell you to go.”

Another commented, “How do people have zero self awareness or shame getting in someone’s face taking pictures. It’s so awkward. I’m glad she told the person to knock it off and watch the game.”

Someone added, “It’s people like this that are ruining the experience for her and others. Let the woman live.”

Another noted, “Ok but she’s smiling while saying that, like come on let her watch the game she’s not a zoo animal Jesus.”

Travis Kelce Suffers Minor Injury

Getty Travis Kelce

Meanwhile, Kelce, who is in his 14th season, suffered a minor injury during Sunday’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that the veteran tight end tweaked his ankle but remained in the game.

“(Travis) Kelce tweaked his ankle there. Continued to play, might be a little sore tomorrow, but he did a nice job tonight,” Reid told A to Z Sports on October 18. “And then the rest of that, everybody worked out. I mean, (Jalen) Royals went into the tent to be checked for a concussion, but he was good there. And then Kingsley (Suamataia) got kicked in the calf, but he should be OK.”

Kelce initially left the game after tweaking his ankle and hobbled to the sideline, where members of the training staff attended to him. He had the ankle wrapped before returning to the field, but later went back to the training table to have it rewrapped.

After the second treatment, Kelce remained in the game until the end. The Chiefs appeared to manage his workload, though the injury didn’t seem to slow him down much. He recorded four catches for 53 yards on five targets.

It doesn’t look like the injury will affect Kelce’s status moving forward, per the outlet.