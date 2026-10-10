Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Honeymoon Phase Continues With Low-Key NYC Date Night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking more loved-up than ever during their latest outing.

The former “The Voice” mentor, 36, and the NFL superstar, 37, were spotted on a romantic date night in New York City on Friday, October 9.

In a video shared by Deuxmoi, Swift and Kelce are seen holding hands as they leave The Jane Hotel. The couple then make their way to an awaiting SUV, with Kelce leading his wife to the vehicle.

For the low-key date night, Swift kept things stylishly casual with a long-sleeved dark green top paired with olive green pants. The “Patient Zero” singer completed the fall look with a pair of comfy loafers, minimal accessories, and a small black purse.

Kelce, on the other hand, matched his wife’s fall vibes in a cream-colored shirt and dark brown pants.

Travis Kelce Marks 1st Birthday as Taylor Swift’s Husband

Earlier this week, Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday with Swift at Italian restaurant Torrisi in SoHo. During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, the Chiefs tight end shared details about the birthday date night with his wife.

“It feels nice because I had a lot of people reach out and say ‘Happy Birthday’ and yeah, it was a good day,” Kelce revealed. “It was a fun day, got some food out here in New York and went to one of my favorite spots, Torrisi, [got] to hang with Tay, and the best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory. Victory dubs!”

Kelce went on to say, “Losing ruins everyone’s life, yes. That’s the [expletive] worst thing to ever go down. So if I would have lost it would have ruined my birthday for sure.”

During the episode, Kelce also admitted that he’s “not a big birthday guy” and didn’t even have a cake to blow out his birthday candles.

“No, but Torrisi’s got some good desserts,” he explained. “They brought out the entire arsenal.”



Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Face Challenges With Neighbors

Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce’s Ohio neighbors criticized the couple as “absentee” residents during a village planning meeting last month.

They also described the couple’s presence in the neighborhood as a “tremendous blow” to the community’s “peace and quiet,” according to transcripts obtained by the Daily Mail.

Last month, neighbors reportedly tried to block the couple’s security plans, which included installing fencing and planting trees around their $5 million mansion in Bratenahl.

Although the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board approved a 6-foot fence in September, neighbors continued to voice concerns about Swift and Kelce’s landscaping plans during the village meeting.

The couple’s planner, Jacob Kutz of Tiny Construction, defended his clients, noting that they were only “looking for privacy and security … after one of the largest sales in Cuyahoga County.”